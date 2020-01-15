Following a first place win at the Arizona National Livestock Show, McKenzie Luna traveled to the National Prepared Public Speaking Contest in Denver, Colorado January 9-12 during the National Stock Show and Western Round Up. Competing against 13 other prepared public speakers from across America, Luna placed second and received a plaque for her Reserve Champion speech on bees. Giving up only 13 points out of 300, Justin Crowe, (pictured above) said the contest was close at the top. Speakers at the contest must win their own state competition through 4-H contests to qualify for the Western Round Up. Luna is the daughter of Donnie and Frances Luna, the Winston Leggins' 4-H Club President, Sierra County 4-H Council Vice President and State 4-H Reporter. She is also the treasurer for the Hot Springs High FFA Chapter.
