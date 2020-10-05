One of the monthly qualifiers in the season-long “Good Day Fishing Contest,” J. Carlos Rivera, was selected as the contest’s Grand Prize Winner Saturday, October 3. Jointly sponsored by Lil Abner’s RV Park and Bait Shop and The Cobblestone, the fishing contest began in March and ran through September, offering monthly prizes and a chance at the season ending’s grand prize. For winning one of the monthly contests and being selected as the grand prize winner, Rivera took home a two-night stay at T-or-C’s Pelican Spa, guided fishing outings with Dave’s Fishing Service and the Muddy River Catfishing guide service, as well as dinner for two at T-or-C’s Point Blanc Winery and an ice-chest full of other surprises.
Lucky Angler Captures Grand Prize
Chuck Wentworth
