Among a spate of wildfires started by frequent lightning strikes over the last week, the Tub Fire was identified Sunday afternoon near Tub Peak, south of Mangas Mountain, on the Gila National Forest, Quemado Ranger District. It is estimated to be 25 acres in size.

Under supervision of a Type 4 Incident commander, firefighters are removing surface fuels along existing roads in preparation for use as containment features. Crews are also scouting locations to construct control lines where roads are lacking. Currently, two Type 6 engines, a Hotshot crew, and a fire dozer are assigned, and an additional Hotshot crew has been ordered.

