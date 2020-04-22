Sav Cat.jpg

Two locals shocked and left smiles behind as they were doing their grocery shopping at local Walmart on Tuesday, April 14. Savie Torres (pictured above) strolled through the supermarket with her cat, Mai in her pet-specific stroller. The two surprised many when locals noticed it was not a baby inside the stroller, but an orange tabby cat. The appearance of these two turned worrisome and downhearted faces into smiles that seemed to uplift anyone around.

