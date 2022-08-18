With a crowd of loyal customers and community members on hand, the White Sands Federal Credit Union Truth or Consequences branch opened in its new home with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, August 10. The credit union moved from its former location on North Date to a newly, purpose-built building at 115 Buck Greer Street, just off North Date near Walmart.
Attending the ribbon cutting and grand opening were members of the credit union’s leadership team and board members, as well as representatives of the Truth or Consequences Chamber of Commerce and the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce.
“We have been serving the Truth or Consequences community since 1996 and we are happy to be able to provide our current and future members with a new modern facility with a drive-thru. We hope you enjoy your new branch!” said Brayon Gallegos, Manager of the Truth or Consequences branch.
The credit union building, in its new location is a flagship for what is envisioned to be a larger retail development on the north end of T-or-C, near Walmart, Johnny B’s and Denny’s restaurants just off I-25 exit 79.
White Sands Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not for profit financial cooperative committed to the financial well-being of its members. White Sands Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1952 and spans two states and three cities, Additional information can be found at wsfcu.org.
