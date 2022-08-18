White Sands Federal Credit Union Grand Opening

White Sands Federal Credit Union Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

With a crowd of loyal customers and community members on hand, the White Sands Federal Credit Union Truth or Consequences branch opened in its new home with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, August 10. The credit union moved from its former location on North Date to a newly, purpose-built building at 115 Buck Greer Street, just off North Date near Walmart.

Attending the ribbon cutting and grand opening were members of the credit union’s leadership team and board members, as well as representatives of the Truth or Consequences Chamber of Commerce and the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

