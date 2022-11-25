In an effort to make it possible to lend significant support to all Tiger sports teams, student activity groups and student-centered programs at each of the five schools of the district, local group, We Are Tigers launched two major fundraising efforts. One is specifically for purchasing a giant-sized inflatable Tiger Head to be used for football and other outdoor sports and activities. The other fundraiser is part of the ongoing effort to create a sustainable account that can annually fund a major need for each of the groups that We Are Tigers is dedicated to support.

The Inflatable Tiger Head initiative has a quite a way to go, with approximately $7000 in total needed and the fund currently far short of that goal. It is still hoped that this can be realized and in place before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and on the field in early August.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

