In an effort to make it possible to lend significant support to all Tiger sports teams, student activity groups and student-centered programs at each of the five schools of the district, local group, We Are Tigers launched two major fundraising efforts. One is specifically for purchasing a giant-sized inflatable Tiger Head to be used for football and other outdoor sports and activities. The other fundraiser is part of the ongoing effort to create a sustainable account that can annually fund a major need for each of the groups that We Are Tigers is dedicated to support.
The Inflatable Tiger Head initiative has a quite a way to go, with approximately $7000 in total needed and the fund currently far short of that goal. It is still hoped that this can be realized and in place before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and on the field in early August.
The larger issue, of creating a true Tiger booster group, dedicated to giving substantial assistance to each and every sports team and activity group, as well as keeping the Tiger Heart Scholarships going and growing is far more ambitious. The raffle currently underway is the early entry part of that effort. The drawing for the prize is scheduled to be held at halftime of the Rio Grande Shootout Basketball Tournament’s final game on Saturday, December 3.
What we would like to see is for the group to take the next step. For We Are Tigers to be able to fund targeted needs for teams and groups in an amount of around $1,000 each year. Further, we would like to see the Tiger Heart Scholarship grow from its current four scholarships of $500 each and see the award set at $1,000 each. Teams and groups can come to us with a special need, like warmup gear or substantial help in sending group members to state or national conferences or competitions.
From the last quarter of the 2021-2022 school year until now, we have given significant donations to Tiger Volleyball, Tiger Basketball, HSHS Chapter of the National Honor Society, Tigers Unidos, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, Student Council, and Envirothon, as well as awarding four Tiger Heart Scholarships.
To sustain this effort, and build it to be able to include ALL sports teams and activity groups will take a community effort with regular pledges from business, organizations and individuals and families. We Are Tigers is currently working on a package of benefits for donors, as well as seeking individuals willing to join the core leadership team.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
