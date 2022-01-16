The student support group We Are Tigers announced that in the coming year it would focus on its core mission of supporting student athletic teams and activity groups. “As we return to a more normal school year, we want to focus energy and resources on rebuilding traditions, said We Are Tigers spokesman, Jim Shiley. “in supporting Tiger sports teams and activity groups, we want to strengthen and improve on what we do best.”
We Are Tigers announced a major fundraising effort to help to fund these projects. Among other things these include a “Rifle Raffle,” with tickets available starting February 1, with the drawing held at the end of March. It will be a chance to get in the drawing for and amazing, scoped hunting rifle. Anyone wishing to buy tickets or sell tickets at their location should contact We Are Tigers.
Plans for the coming year, along with increased financial and other support for teams and activity groups, include continuing three programs central to the group. The “Tiger Heart Scholarship” which are awarded to one boy and one girl graduate each year will continue, with the amount awarded increasing.
Also, on the agenda is to re-launch the Water Tower Art Project, on hold since the onset of the Pandemic. Art is ready for installation on the water tower that sits above Tiger Stadium, with more student art being solicited. That art is accompanied by the names of students in each graduating class. Those for 2019 are awaiting installation, to be joined by those of 2020 and 2021 as rapidly as possible, and then those for the class of 2022. The goal is to make the water tower above Tiger Stadium into a vibrant symbol of Tiger Pride.
The most exciting announcement was preliminary planning has begun for Tiger Day 2022, to be held in October. We are Tigers is seeking any and all who would like to help make this a reality to contact them. Tiger Day III would mark the return of that day of community and school unity around the theme of “We ALL Are Tigers.”
“Now more than ever,” Shiley stated in the announcement, “we think it’s important that we step up, work even harder and redouble our efforts to build traditions and a culture in our schools and community that emphasizes our student’s successes, and Tiger Pride. Now more than ever, we will seek to keep our eyes firmly focused on what’s important, our students, our kids and what will help them to succeed.”
