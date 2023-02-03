Local student support group, We Are Tigers made two donations recently. Both the T-or-C Middle School Tiger boys’ and Tiger girls’ basketball teams, received checks, to be used by them as needed.

With the latest round of donations, and one more pending to be allocated next week, We Are Tigers spokesman Jim Shiley reports that since last May, the group has distributed over $7,500 to Tiger teams, student activity groups and others, including four “Tiger Heart” Scholarships awarded during the Class of 2022 graduation week.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.