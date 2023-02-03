Local student support group, We Are Tigers made two donations recently. Both the T-or-C Middle School Tiger boys’ and Tiger girls’ basketball teams, received checks, to be used by them as needed.
With the latest round of donations, and one more pending to be allocated next week, We Are Tigers spokesman Jim Shiley reports that since last May, the group has distributed over $7,500 to Tiger teams, student activity groups and others, including four “Tiger Heart” Scholarships awarded during the Class of 2022 graduation week.
“Though the most recent general fundraising effort was not as successful as we had hoped,” Shiley said, “it still allowed us to push forward with trying to give some financial aid to a good cross section of teams and activity groups.”
In addition to the general fund, out of which teams and groups are given assistance, We Are Tigers is involved in a targeted fundraising effort to raise money for the purchase of a large inflatable Tiger Head, to be used for outdoor sports and other outdoor student activities. “It’s the sort of thing that you see at football games, with the team running through. Ours won’t be confined to just Tiger football, but could be used by any outdoor sports team, or really any outdoor student activity.”
The recent donations underscore the groups intention to re-launch We Are Tigers with an expanded mission. “We want to be able to give significant financial awards to every Tiger team and activity group, supporting students at all five of the district’s schools, as well as keeping the Tiger Heart Scholarship funded.”
Shiley went on to say, “This community has been incredibly generous in their support of We Are Tigers. Far beyond that, it has always been there for our kids, generously giving to the students of this community. The only reason we’ve been able to do what we do, is because of the generosity this community and its unflinching support for our kids in this community, not only with money, but also in time, talents and energy. The people of this community really have a lot to be proud of, in what they do. They also should be incredibly proud of our Tigers, the students, who are after all, our kids.”
