Vehicle Collision
- Emergency personnel were called to Exit 83, at the intersection of the I-25 offramp and Highway 181 in response to a vehicle crash and an unknown injury at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 16. A Chevrolet Colorado pickup and a Chevy Crew Cab pickup collided in the intersection, resulting in heavy damage to the Chevy Colorado. None of the subjects involved were transported by EMS personnel. Be sure to pick up next Friday’s issue of the Sentinel for more information.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle Rollover Claims Life Of Local Man
- Vehicle Collision
- Ribbon Cutting Opens The Diamonds At Tiger Fields
- T-or-C Budget Woes Prompts Renewed Collections
- Communications Upgrade For Sierra County
- Tiger Baseball Christens New Diamond With Win
- Padilla
- County Leaders Join To Review Budget
- Huston-Dean
- JPC Moves Toward Hospital District Vote
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 17
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:35 AM
Sunset: 08:03:29 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 55F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:06:58 AM
Sunset: 08:04:11 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:06:22 AM
Sunset: 08:04:52 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:47 AM
Sunset: 08:05:34 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:05:14 AM
Sunset: 08:06:14 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 21mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:04:42 AM
Sunset: 08:06:55 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 21mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:04:12 AM
Sunset: 08:07:35 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.