Truck Collision

     Emergency personnel were called to Exit 83, at the intersection of the I-25 offramp and Highway 181 in response to a vehicle crash and an unknown injury at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, May16.

     A Chevrolet Colorado pickup and a Chevy Crew Cab pickup collided in the intersection, resulting in heavy damage to the Chevy Colorado.

     None of the subjects were transported by EMS.

     Be sure to pick up next Friday's issue of the Sentinel for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.