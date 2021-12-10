As part of the district school’s ongoing effort to address confrontational behavior, bullying, and related behavior and conduct issues that can arise in school and other settings, the district contracted with award winning youth motivational speaker Jeff Veley, to speak to the students in assemblies held at both Hot Springs High School (HSHS) and T-or-C Middle School. He also gave a presentation at AppleTree Educational Center, on Broadway in T-or-C.
Before the gathered student body, in the gym at HSHS Veley delivered a presentation that was both entertaining, informative and offered tools and methods for meeting some of the interpersonal challenges faced by students in their interactions with others. Drawing from his own personal experience as a student in his home state of Michigan, Veley told stories, and even sang a bit to engage with students and challenge them to change their approach to bullying and other confrontation situations in a positive way.
Much of the message was centered around students who are verbally attacked empowering themselves by controlling the way they respond to this. His message was centered around how one’s response in a situation is the piece that a student has control over. Escalating the verbal confrontation or defusing it.
With a range of quotations from Lincoln and Jesus to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. he said that by making an enemy into a friend can only happen through understanding, respect and resilience, not through escalating the confrontation. At one point in the presentation he invited a student to volunteer to join him in some role playing. Alaina Tolley (see accompanying photo) rose to the moment and before the student body engaged in verbal joisting, where insults were first traded. Alaina was called on to act the verbal aggressor. With calls of “you’re ugly” and “you’re stupid” first being met with escalating verbal combat, he showed how tactics can shift. In a bit of verbal jujitsu, he reset the interaction and by calming it and refusing to be drawn into a battle, was able to win it.
With laughter and applause, Veley show ways to defuse the situation and turn an enemy into a friend, or at least to change the dynamic of the relationship into something more positive and less confrontational. In the end, his message of “Don’t respond, don’t get upset,” seemed to be taken onboard, as was his final message. Love changes it all.
