Hot Springs High student advocacy group, Tigers Unidos was out in force on Saturday, partnering with the T-or-C Litter Pickers in the Second Annual World Clean Up Day, held September 17. Tigers Unidos came with a force of about 15 students, along with several teachers. Our Tigers not only helped in the effort, but created posters and flyers promoting it, helped check out pickers, getting them briefed and equipped, sold raffle tickets, staffed the information table and organized the “Trashoin Show” that was held at The Club of Sierra County, after the clean-up.
The cleanup started early Saturday morning, with Litter Pickers and Tigers gathering in Ralph Edwards Park and spreading out from there after receiving some guidance and equipment, the bags and rags needed to do the job. In all, 520 pounds of rubbish and litter was collected, according to Cathy Mears-Martin, who spearheads the T-or-C Litter Pickers. Last year, at the first annual event, the group cleaned up about 300 pounds, making the city cleaner, safer and far less unsightly.
