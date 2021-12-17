In the spirit of giving, Sandra Rios, along with the Cadet Officer Leadership Team of the Hot Springs High JROTC Tiger Battalion presented a check for $1,000 to Steph Ross, who accepted the donation on behalf of Sierra County Cancer Assistance. The organization provides rides to both Albuquerque and Las Cruces to Sierra County residents who need the assistance to go to doctor appointments or treatments in their battle with cancer.
The donation is an annual gift the Tiger Battalion makes every year, from the proceeds of their cancer awareness t-shirt sales through the first half of the school year. Though prevented from doing so last year, due to complications surrounding pandemic restrictions, the officers and cadets of the Tiger Battalion. Were determined to bring this tradition of giving back this year. It represents only a small part of the community service provided by the battalion through the year.
