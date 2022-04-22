New Tiger Band Drum Major

Tiger Band Names Jazlyn Cates Drum Major For Coming Year

Jazlyn Cates received appointment to the position of drum major for the Hot Springs High School Tiger Band last week. Jazlyn, a sophomore is the youngest musician to fill this important role in the band. As such, she will lead off the marching band in parades, as well as in Tiger sports games and other events. The daughter of Justin and Jackline Cates, Jazlyn plays several instruments, including flute, piccolo, guitar and drums, as well as the piano at which she in accompanying photo. In a marching band, the rum major, often referred to as the field commander uses baton, whistle as well as verbal and hand gestures to lead the band in what to play, when to play and leads them in keeping time. She will also serve as lead, under band and choir director, HSHS music teacher, Carmella Barreras. 

