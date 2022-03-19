Haley Woolf, a 2019 Hot Springs High graduate and now in her second year studying engineering and physics at NMSU was recognized by the American Physical Society, one of the most prestigious national professional organizations in the field of physics. For her paper, “Optical and x-ray characterization of Ge-Sn alloy on GaAs” earned the Ken Hass Outstanding Student Paper award. Along with the award and the accompanying recognition it will garner her through the profession, Haley was also awarded $1,000.
The focus of Haley’s studies within the field at NMSU, is aerospace. Her research is supported by the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research. She will be presenting a poster which details her work at the American Physical Society annual meeting in Chicago, March 14-18.
