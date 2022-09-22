Dr. Edgardo B. Castro

Dr. Edgardo B. Castro, New Director of Learning Services for District Schools

Dr. Edgardo B. Castro began his career as an educator over two decades ago and has served a mathematics teacher, English Language Learners Development (ELD) Specialist, and assistant principal.

Four years into his career as principal of Lincoln Elementary, Dr. Castro had already proven himself an accomplished turnaround leader committed to culturally responsive and socially just public education. Serving a rural, multicultural, multilingual student population with universal participation in the free and reduced-price meals program, Dr. Castro committed to advocating for Lincoln families while engaging them as problem-solvers and drivers of change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.