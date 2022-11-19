“Art and theater are as important to life as bread is. One feeds the body the other feeds the spirit, the soul. They are intrinsically tied together.” This sums up the view of Bread and Puppet Theater, an arts and performance group, formed in 1963 and based in Vermont since 1975. The group brought its eclectic collection of talents and artistic message to T-or-C Elementary School, where they worked with students from all three of the district’s elementary schools in a series of workshops.
The group, on a tour of the U.S., staged a full evening of their unique puppet theater Sunday evening at Hot Springs Glamp Camp on Foch Street in T-or-C. The troupe then gave up their Monday to the students of Sierra County, conducting a series of workshops for the elementary school children.
The three workshops covered broad areas of the Theater group’s mission and expertise. With classes of students rotating through the three, so all could experience each, members of Bread and Puppets worked hands on with each group. Preparing for the day, each of the 4th grade students made a chili pepper flag as well as “flame” headdresses. They will be learning flag choreography, handling of large puppets, music with "junk" instruments, and other performance skills.
One workshop conducted in the art classroom at the TCES/SEC campus was devoted to drawing. As the first group to rotate through was settling in, Maura introduced herself to the children, and asked each to tell her their name. “If I say your name wrong,” she said, “please correct me.” Then she asked them about courage and being courageous. “I’m sure each one of you has done something courageous. Tell me about what you did that made you courageous.” As the children recounted episodes on rollercoasters, or jumping off a high rock into the lake, and other episodes that showed their courage, large sheets of paper we passed out. Each was then asked to draw a picture that showed what makes them courageous. When this was done, each were encouraged to tell what the picture showed. This, they were told was a form of theater that incorporates art and story.
Meanwhile, the outdoor workshop, was “junk instruments.” With a variety of ordinary items, pans, garbage can lids, tubs and buckets, washboard, containers filled with beads and other things to make rattles as well as a few recorders and flutes, the children explored how sounds can become music. The Bread and Puppet instructor explained how what many see as junk can actually be used to create something unique. He explained the various “families of sounds,” to the children. From squeaky sounds, rattles and shakers, to drums and other percussion and any others, the children explored sound and music.
In the school gymnasium, the third workshop was a visual spectacle with the chili pepper flags, the children learned about choreography. The use of motion to fluidly create a dramatic visual spectacle filled with energy and color and excitement.
Taken as a whole, the workshops served to help build the idea of looking at things seen in the world around them in a different way, to make bold artistic statements and to find the art and beauty in the ordinary or discarded.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.