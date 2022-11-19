“Art and theater are as important to life as bread is. One feeds the body the other feeds the spirit, the soul. They are intrinsically tied together.” This sums up the view of Bread and Puppet Theater, an arts and performance group, formed in 1963 and based in Vermont since 1975. The group brought its eclectic collection of talents and artistic message to T-or-C Elementary School, where they worked with students from all three of the district’s elementary schools in a series of workshops.

The group, on a tour of the U.S., staged a full evening of their unique puppet theater Sunday evening at Hot Springs Glamp Camp on Foch Street in T-or-C. The troupe then gave up their Monday to the students of Sierra County, conducting a series of workshops for the elementary school children.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

