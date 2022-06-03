Drama was on hand at T-or-C Middle School when theater and art teacher Kim Artman’s class took to the stage for a romp that covered centuries, producing both laughter and applause.
With a musical accompaniment of popular music from various eras, the audience, who had been provided with the lyrics were encouraged to join in on such songs as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” to “New York, New York,” and “On the Good Ship Lollypop.”
The play revolved around a young inventor of a time machine, which she and friends activate, sending them across years that stretch from ancient Egypt to 1800s New York City and Hollywood of 1932. The unintended consequence of their temporal traveling is a major disruption of the space-time continuum to a point where cowboys and pirates are fighting it out and Shirley Temple has somehow become the Queen and one traveler meeting his own father as a young boy.
Through the course of trying to put things to right, the intrepid time travelers are flung through scene after scene, all of which were constructed and decorated by the students in, both cast members and stage crew.
In the final scene, when at last the time travelers have put everything back when it was and as it was supposed to be, the curtain is lowered as the young inventor is about to push the button, to once again activate the machine. Or does she?
The cast and crew, taken from the program for the night, included first name and last name initial, so we will leave it to family and friends to fill in the blanks. Some filled more than one role.
The Cast/Crew: Tommy B. Jeff/extra, Kylie C. Young lady/dancer, Kendra C. Director/extra, Allyson G. 1980s singer, Kaylee G.Jeff’s mom/extra, Pazlee H. Egyptian 2/extra, Patience H. Mailman/extra, Andrew H. Pirate/audio, Megan J. Shelly/dancer, Kaitlyn J. Shirley Temple, Cassidy K. Egyptian guy, Ellis K. Cowboy/extra, Ray M. Narrator, Jayden M. Alexander Bell, Marlen M. 1980s singer, Salym M. Newsie/extra, Aiden R. Old man/curtains, Layban S. Principal Finley, Bodan S. Scott, Andrew T. Liam, Jo T. Hot dog vendor/extra, Aylin V. Egyptian one/extra and Kyiah W. Queen/lights.
The play, which once again highlights the dramatic and theatrical talents of our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.