With an agenda light on action items, the T-or-C Municipal School District Board met in their regular session, April 11. In one of the biggest and most positive actions before the board they heard a presentation from Hot Springs High School (HSHS) biology teacher Joanie Anderson, related to an out of state travel request for the HSHS HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) student activity group for which she is the teacher advisor. The group, recently having won a number of contests at the state level competition, qualified to attend and compete at the International Leadership Conference to be held June 22-26, in Nashville, Tennessee. In all 14 students qualified and would be traveling. The group, which has been reported on in past issues of the Sentinel, is comprised of students at HSHS in the medical pathway’s curriculum.
The annual event the group would be attending offers students the opportunity to enter competitive events focused on leadership, professional and technical skills related to medical occupations. It includes seminars, workshops, exhibits and presentations by professional, as well as giving students a chance to meet and network with students from around the world who are studying to enter similar fields.
The board unanimously approved the request to allow students to travel out of state to attend this event. The group is currently heavily involved in fundraising to meet the costs of the event.
Also approved by the board by unanimous vote was a request for out of state travel for the Tiger Battalion, Hot Springs High JROTC to take students to attend a summer camp program in Colorado, something the HSHS JROTC has done for over 20 years, until the restrictions put in place during the last couple years due to the pandemic. Those attending meet with cadets from across the west. At the camp they engage in many activities including land navigation, drown-proofing, rope rappelling, shelter building and other survival and wilderness skills. Board Secretary Jamie Sweeney said that when she was a student at HSHS she went to this camp twice and benefitted greatly from it.
Related to the request, the board heard reports about donations received by the schools in the interim since last month’s meeting. The Moose Lodge 2050 of T-or-C made a generous donation of $500 to the Tiger’s baseball team. Kirikos Family Funeral Home donated a very welcome $500 to HSHS for general needs. The schools also received a donation of $500 made to HSHS for general needs.
The board also was told that Rob Stuart, of Claim.MD, a medical EDI clearing house and locally of Blackstone Hotsprings, had purchased the airline tickets needed by the HOSA group to fly to Nashville for the International Conference.
ADMIN REPORTS
In the reports from school principals, TCES/SEC Principal Carol Bolke announced that there would be a memorial at the elementary school’s campus on April 29 dedicated to Art Montoya, who passed away late last year.
HSHS Principal Leslie Clark and Dean of Students Russell Woolf announced that the from the Class of 2022 the salutatorian will be Alison Wasilowski and the valedictorian will be Olivia Jaramillo. The entire board offered their congratulations to the pair of high achieving students. As the end of the school year gets closer, more graduation activities are planned as the schools move back to embrace the traditions put on hold over the past couple years.
Mike Torres Instructional Technology and Safety/Security Coordinator for the district reported that the district is “days, if not hours away” from being fully recovered from the ransomware attacked it experienced over the Christmas break. He stated that while he could not go into many details, he would meet with any board member privately to discuss the issue. He further apologized that his team had not been able to devote as much time and energy to serving the more “normal” needs of the teachers and staff, due to how much of their energies were devoted to the recovery from this attack.
In comments from board members, Julianne Stroup expressed her thanks to everyone who in attendance and who have been taking the time and interest to attend board meetings. She urged everyone to find another parent or student or teacher and bring them to future meetings, held each month on the second Monday.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
During public comments, two rose to speak. Annette Garcia expressed her desire to see all students, not only those needing extra help, to be invited and encouraged to attend school during the intercession week of the fall and spring breaks. This period is one week of the three-week break in which students who need additional support can come to get more intense or individualized attention from teaching staff. She further wanted to thank all our teachers for the work they do.
Elementary school special education teacher Chase Brownfield rose to express his concerns about leadership at the elementary complex. Stating he represented a “significant number” of the teaching faculty and staff at the schools, he felt there was not enough support for faculty and staff, that there was a lack of professionalism and organization at the schools. We stated that he and those he represented wanted change, but positive change.
SCHOOL BOARD TO CONDUCT SURVEY
The School Board announced they would be conducting surveys on a variety of issues of concern to the schools and community. The surveys will be directed to school personnel, students and also parents, families and community members. The board is devising the specifics of the survey and will be collecting, analyzing and reporting on the results themselves. It will be available online through the district’s web page, as well as copies being available for people to pick up. More details on this will be announced soon.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
After returning from executive session, where the board reviewed and discussed the Superintendent’s contract with the district, the board voted to extend the Dr. Channell Segura’s contract for an additional year, through the 2024-2025 school year, by a 3-1 vote. Julianne Stroup voting against and board member Mark Hedge having not yet arrived at the meeting. By New Mexico state regulation, public school superintendent contracts are limited to a maximum of three years. However, School Boards are empowered to extend contracts as they see fit, though only in increments that extend three years. A superintendent can be retained by a district indefinitely, as they see fit, through what is essentially a “rolling, three-year contract.” The board also voted a 12 percent raise to the Superintendent, who has chosen to forgo any raise over the past two years. In voting for the raise, the vote was 4-0.
There was brief discussion on the new social studies standards introduced by the New Mexico Public Education Department. These are due to take effect in the 2023-24 school year and mandate the curriculum standards for social studies subjects like history, civics and others. Board member Julianne Stroup proposed that the board set up a working committee to study the standards and discuss how they would be implemented if and when they are formally rolled out by the state. She said she would like to see a committee of school staff, especially those teachers who would be teaching the subjects involved, community members, parents and even students involved in this process.
Board Vice President Barbara Pearlman spoke of when the new math and English standards were introduced, the district came together and was able to reduce the 126 standards then in use, to a much more focused 10 to 15 “power standards” that teachers could focus on as a guide to their subjects and building Kindergarten through twelfth grade continuity and approach to these subjects. She suggested that the district could be looking at something similar with the social studies standards.
The next School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.
