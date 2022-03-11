One of the newest student activity groups at Hot Springs High School (HSHS) was in Albuquerque last week, spending four days working with over 100 students from schools across New Mexico as part of the New Mexico Model United Nations (NMMUN) program.
For those who don’t know, the NMMUN is an authentic simulation of the United Nations, which gives students the opportunity to interact and perform much as the actual United Nations does. Student groups from schools are assigned an actual country of which to act as the representatives in problem solving specific “crisis situations” that are presented to them at events like the one our HSHS team just attended.
Assigned a country each group has to deeply research that country, its politics, culture, geography, resources, religion relations with other countries, climate and much more, so as to be able to act as realistic representatives of that country. When at the main statewide conference, held in November, teams from New Mexico meet in the Roundhouse in Santa Fe where they take the seats that the state legislators normally fill and debate, develop proposals and finally pass resolutions that deal with a variety of crisis situations which are presented to them during the conference.
Students get real time and real-life experience in analyzing issues, building alliances, developing proposals and debating them, and finally working these proposals through to a vote among the general assembly. They follow the same parliamentary procedures and rules used in the actual United Nations.
The HSHS Model UN team participated in two events on this trip. The first was 14th annual Spanish MUN, hosted by the National Hispanic Cultural Center. A team of four from of the HSHS group, Anya Baray, Edgar Gracia, Yamilet Mora and Sandra Rios represented two countries, Guatemala and South Korea. In a daylong session, entirely conducted in Spanish, the work was centered on three themes, Immigration and Migration, Mental Health, especially among youth, and the Ukrainian-Russia conflict. Presented with three crises within these themes, groups debated, then developed resolutions and finally presented those resolutions to debate and vote to pass one, in response to the crises that they were confronted with.
The second event, over three where over 100 students were gathered, the HSHS team broke into three groups. Each was working on problems in different areas, some real, some fictional. At each, teams from all schools present debated and worked through resolutions and proposals, debating and voting in much the same way as is done in the United Nations. Group one, “Hong Kong Rising,” was centered on the demonstrations that took place in Hong Kong several years ago, as China tightened its control over the territory. Group two, “The Dark Mark Rises,” dealt with themes and crisis developed out of the Harry Potter Books Universe. Group three, “The Concert of Europe,” was centered around the events that led up to World War One and trying to develop strategies for avoiding that war.
Overall, our three groups did very well, and the HSHS team came home having earned the title of “Best Small School Team.” One from the group, Edgar Gracia, who as part of the delegation from the Republic of China (Taiwan) won “Best Position Paper” at the conference.
In November, when groups from around the state gather in the Roudhouse, with each group representing a country, they will choose to be part of three different components of the U.N., such as the World Health Organization, The General Assembly, Security Council and so on.
The NMMUN has events throughout the school year.
