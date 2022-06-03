Two more student groups received donation awards, May 31, from local student support group, We Are Tigers. The Tuesday presentations made to the Hot Springs High Chapter of the National Honors Society and to the Student Council were each in the amount of $400 each. It was stated in the awards letters the money was to use in whatever way they saw fit to further their group’s projects, programs and mission at the school.
The donations were part of a continuing effort by We Are Tigers to support and give financial assistance to all student groups and teams at the schools. “These two groups were chosen now because they’ve been struggling a bit recently in raising funds and both are involved with many students, across grade levels and interests. We Are Tigers is intent on making similar donations to every activity group through the course of the coming school year, along with every sports team.”
We Are Tigers said they would be making awards to five fall sports teams in advance of their seasons starting in August. After that, with each season, the sports teams and at least several activity groups would be given donations in a similar amount. “We are working hard to make sure we have the money to include the middle school teams and groups and are trying to raise funds for that as well as something special we hope to do for the students at our elementary schools during the first week of the 2022-2023 school year.”
