Stock Market Game

Students learning financial literacy as part of a curriculum is often pointed to as an essential life skill the schools should pay attention to. That lesson is one being learned in the classroom of Hot Springs High School teacher, Marisa Guaderrama. Three of her classes in financial literacy are not only learning these skills but also took part in a national competition that brings those lessons to life.

We’re taking about the Stock Market Game, an annual event pitting high school student teams against the ups and downs of the U.S. stock market. Student teams across the country are pitted against one another to show their investment, portfolio building and market analysis skills.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

