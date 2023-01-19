Students learning financial literacy as part of a curriculum is often pointed to as an essential life skill the schools should pay attention to. That lesson is one being learned in the classroom of Hot Springs High School teacher, Marisa Guaderrama. Three of her classes in financial literacy are not only learning these skills but also took part in a national competition that brings those lessons to life.
We’re taking about the Stock Market Game, an annual event pitting high school student teams against the ups and downs of the U.S. stock market. Student teams across the country are pitted against one another to show their investment, portfolio building and market analysis skills.
With each of her classes dividing into teams of no more than five students each. Early in the school year, a total of 15 teams were built from those three classes, numbering from two students to the maximum of five. Each team starts with $100,000 to invest and through the course of the semester, they see just how well they can do. No, the money they use is not real, but the lessons learned are very real.
Team members monitor the market on a daily basis. They read news reports covering the market and the financial world and do exhaustive research. In addition to keeping tabs on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, the students also read company annual reports, half-year and quarterly earnings reports and much more, on the companies they invest in.
Competing against 123 teams in our region, the Hot Springs teams did very well, with four of the top ten teams in the region being those in Mrs. Guaderrama’s classroom. They invested shrewdly, adjusting their portfolios of stock as the market shifted. They followed the rises and falls of the stock market, trying to anticipate through their own analysis, what stocks would rise, and which would fall. All this was done as the market was experiencing extreme volatility, both due to global market shifts and as the federal reserve system raised interest rates again and again.
Our Hot Springs High teams were pitted against schools big and small, some teams from the biggest 5A schools, and private academies. With a record that would do professional investment firms proud, only two of those 15 teams lost any money, and not much at that.
Of the four teams finishing in the top ten, “ACES,” made up of Yarely Perez, Alexis Sullivan and Jesse Casady did the best, finishing fourth overall. Others finishing in the top ten regionally included number five, “BU1LT DIFFERENT,” comprised of Michael Miller and Draike Pierce. Rounding out our top ten teams was Noah Gibson and Bryleigh Castillo’s seventh place team, “NO-BRY,” and “TIGERS,” finishing ninth place regionally, made up of Ramon Martinez, Felisha Toscano, Roxanna Jackson and Patrick Loveall.
In all, teams from Mrs. Guaderrama’s classes increased their wealth by a collective total of over $49,000, not bad for a couple months work. Imagine how successful some of these students will be when they are managing portfolios for real, with the skills they acquired in school at Hot Springs High.
