The Hot Springs FFA welcomed New Mexico FFA Vice President/District VI President, Mirhonda Good (Alamogordo) and District VI Vice President, Kylee Jones (Silver City) to their facilities today, shown above with Chapter President Aubrie Carter. With a large contingent of the chapter attending the special session, the officers gave a presentation on "Finding your Sparkle". The chapter was proud to host these bright individuals and learn from them, and to see their student FFA chapter members continue to grow in their skills and knowledge.
In other FFA news, the Hot Springs Chapter hosted several FFA Chapters and 4H Clubs from around the region, for a Pasture and Range Judging Workshop. Designed to help teams gain the knowledge to be successful in this career development event. Hot Springs FFA President Aubrie Carter shared her knowledge in Pasture and Range as a past state winner in both FFA and 4H and helped instructors Sara Marta, Willard Hall, Kristy Cummings and Julian Marta. Sierra Soil & Water Conservation District Intern Jesse Casady and Sierra County Extension Intern Emma Fetty helped with weekend logistics and also took part in the training. Many Hot Springs FFA members were in attendance with hopes of winning more state titles in the future. A great way to spend the long Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. Participating in the event were, Malaya Garcia, Austin Atwell, Matthew Aguirre, Branden Baca, Nathan Reddell, Adan Marta and Gracie Woolf.
