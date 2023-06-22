Livestock Showmanship school came to Sierra County last week, June 14-16, leading into the Saturday, Hot Springs Classic Jackpot. The event brought students of all ages, from across southern New Mexico to the Sierra County Fairgrounds to learn, sharpen animal showing skills, network and just have fun with others involved in the lifelong pursuit of raising livestock.
Produced and staged by the NMSU Sierra County Extension Services Office, many members of the Sierra County 4-H clubs were involved both attending the showmanship school sessions and in showing at the Saturday Jackpot.
After three days of learning some of the finer points of showmanship, the lessons were on display before plenty in attendance in the bleachers as steers and heifers across many classes, lambs in dozens of categories and goats galore were brought in by the students who raised them, with all eyes focused on seeing them, their poise, skills at handing and knowledge, as much as it was on the animals.
Like with sports, summer work at showmanship schools and similar programs are about getting better at what you do. Students in agriculture programs at their schools, in 4-H and FFA work with their animals, cattle, pigs, swine and goats seven days a week, putting in long hours every day, raising and caring for their livestock. Winning the Jackpot is always something that those showing strive for, but the real value comes at the State, Regional and County Fairs, later in the summer and into fall, where lessons learned can help win the prizes and lead to making sale.
Ag students, those showing animals on Saturday and attending the sessions during the week filled the fairgrounds with activity, both taking part in the school and showing but also feeding, grooming and generally caring for their livestock. The work they do every day was on show, a testament to the work involved for these dedicated kids.
Raising cattle, pigs, lambs and goats requires a dedication, knowledge and hard work that builds the sort of character, self-discipline and willingness to do whatever it takes that will serve them for a lifetime, in any pursuit.
We hope that this annual event can continue to be held right here in Sierra County, bringing youth from across the state, with their animals and their families to our community, where the hard work and skills of Ag students can be seen, learned from and judged, but most of all, appreciated for the valuable resource that it is.
