Under the theme of “Traditions of Christmas,” the Hot Springs High Band and Choir and the T-or-C Middle School Choir gave the community an enchanting evening of song and music last week. The Christmas concert held annually showcases the musical talents of our students with music from the season. The concert was held at Hot Springs High, in a cafetorium decked out and staged to bring the performers to the audience. Hot Springs High music teacher, band and choir director Carmella Barreras did a great job in preparing her musicians for the event and in working with them on the musically selections and arrangements.
The evening began with the TCMS Choir performing several songs, from “Let Those Merry Bells Ring,” to “Silver Bells,” before giving the stage over to the HSHS Choir for their rendition of “Winter Lullaby” and “O Come and Sing of Christmas.” With both choirs, the arrangements were subtly complex and beautifully executed. Especially to be noted was the deep, resonating baritone of Glenn Figary’s solo work, with chorus working behind to create a song of haunting beauty.
The final piece saw both choirs combine on stage for a lovely version of “By Candlelight,” sung appropriately by candlelight.
After a brief intermission, the band took their seats and performed six songs of the season, beginning with “Good King Wenceslas.” The practice and work of these musicians, led by their teacher and band director was obvious, and some pieces were adapted to the instruments available. From, “The First Noel,” on to “Silent Night” and Bell Carol,” the band played beautifully. It was “Joy to the World,” followed by the bands stated favorite, “Feliz Navidad” that closed the concert and brought the audience to its feet in applause. All in all, it was a wonderful way to go into the Christmas holidays and break.
Thank you so much for reporting on this event. It was wonderful to see the small, choir and band shine! It was evident that they practiced hard and were highly invested in giving us the best performance possible. And they did! We were proud families. Virginia Ross
