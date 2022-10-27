Sierra County 4-H

Sierra County 4-H

It’s been a busy few months for 4-H council members. Several members attended State Fair in Albuquerque and Southern New Mexico State Fair (SNMSF) in Las Cruces, as well as our own Sierra County Fair.

Adan Marta, Elaina Mays and Cole Boone competed in the Livestock judging contest during State Fair. Adan Marta, Elaina Mays and Shayly Cummings also competed in the public speaking contest, along with 4-H member Cayden Diamond. Elaina was reserve champion public speaker and won a buckle for her efforts. Shayly also competed in the Southern NM Fair and Rodeo Public speaking contest as did Cayden Diamond and Hot Springs FFA member Ava Harrelson also competed. Cayden won Grand Champion junior division public speaking and a buckle.

