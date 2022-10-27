It’s been a busy few months for 4-H council members. Several members attended State Fair in Albuquerque and Southern New Mexico State Fair (SNMSF) in Las Cruces, as well as our own Sierra County Fair.
Adan Marta, Elaina Mays and Cole Boone competed in the Livestock judging contest during State Fair. Adan Marta, Elaina Mays and Shayly Cummings also competed in the public speaking contest, along with 4-H member Cayden Diamond. Elaina was reserve champion public speaker and won a buckle for her efforts. Shayly also competed in the Southern NM Fair and Rodeo Public speaking contest as did Cayden Diamond and Hot Springs FFA member Ava Harrelson also competed. Cayden won Grand Champion junior division public speaking and a buckle.
Reporter Shayly Cummings was crowned as SNMSF and also the Rodeo Jr. Rodeo Princess, and Council President Elaina Mays was crowned as Hot Springs Rodeo Princess.
We all enjoyed Sierra County Fair, Oct 5-9. Sierra County 4-H Council sponsored the adult showmanship for both pigs and goats. Amanda Forrister won the swine showmanship and Brandon Sheppard won the goat showmanship class. 4-H Council members assisted with several livestock shows, as ring stewards and helped their peers show animals as well as their own. 4-H council members would like to thank all the buyers who came out and supported our Junior livestock sale at the Sierra County Fair and all the businesses and families who supported livestock exhibitors with add-on funds to their animals.
Our next meeting will be Oct 31, from 3:30-6:30 pm at Albert Lyons Event Center. We have Halloween games and activities planned. Please bring your own pumpkin if you would like to decorate it. We want to encourage all new and existing 4-H members to attend and to get signed up for our next year. Also please bring your record books to get help from other members in completing.
We are also looking at dates for our annual Turkey Shoot and planning Holiday events.
