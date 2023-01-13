The 4-H Sierra County 4-H held their annual awards banquet Friday, January 6 at which the recognized the achievements of members, installed new officers for the year and honored 4-H leaders, those community members who have stepped up and done so much to support and promote the 4-H in Sierra County.
There are currently five 4-H clubs in the county. They are the Arrey Rustlers, Caballo Cloverbuds, Caballo Wranglers, Desert Flowers, Engle Ropers and Winston Leggins. The Sierra County Council has a large countywide membership and a long history.
Opening the meeting with the 4-H Pledge, which identifies the four components from which the name “4-H” comes from; head, heart, hands and health, reflecting the organizations underpinning philosophy, service to others. The pledge spells it out. "I pledge my headto clearer thinking, My heartto greater loyalty, My hands to larger service, and my healthto better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world." This pledge lies at the core of everything the Sierra County 4-H Council does.
Before the “meat” of the awards began, it was time for the feast, a vast array of food, spread out on the serving tables, featuring something for everyone, and plenty of it. 4-H members and their families are known for putting on the best of banquet meals.
Then it was on to business. After opening the meeting, outgoing Council President Elaina Mays turned the meeting over to Council Reporter, Shayly Cummings to introduce the 4-H Leaders from the community. Recognized as first year leaders were Serena Bartoo Leslie Boone and Samantha Gillis; five-year leaders were Alisha Flores and Jennifer Neeley; with Kelley Gonzales recognized as a 15-year Leader. the pledges. Honorably mentioned, for over 20 years of service were Jessica Hearn, Diane Ham and Kristie Hawkins.
With President Elaina Mays back at the podium, two special “Friends of the 4-H” were called forward to receive specially commissioned wooden plaques honoring their service. Those receiving this honor were Robert McGuire and Senator Crystal Diamond.
Members are busy all year long with their projects, whether it is raising, caring for and showing livestock, arts and crafts, food and nutrition, shooting, fishing, or mechanical engineering, 4-H members approach their projects with dedication and a passion. Part of this process is to keep project Record Books of their work.
The top project record books, up to four in each category were recognized. After this, it was the overall best record bookkeepers. The Blue Ribbon Record Book, those receiving highest scores, were those of Brooke Gillis, Lee Justice, Brysyn Rodriguez, Elaina Mays, Adam Marta, Felina Woolf, Kameron Gonzales and Belemey Gonzales. Each Blue Ribbon winner received a check for $25, provided through the generosity of Bank of the Southwest, Edward Jones Financial Services and Farm Bureau Financial Services.
Of those, three were named the best of the best. Novice category went to Brooke Gillis, Junior category to Felina Woolf and Senior category was Kameron Gonzales.
Moving on to the Indoor Exhibit and Sweepstake winners, in the Ag Produce category Sioux Cochran took top honors and for Home Arts, Crystal Sorg earned first place. In Crafts, it was Nina Francione who again captured first place and for Home Science the top award went to Marsha Plitteras. Capturing the 2021 Sweepstake Trophy, with a total of 47 points was Sioux Cochran.
There were awards for Herdsman and for showmanship in every category, beef, goat, horse, swine, poultry, rabbit and sheep, in senior, junior and novice categories as well as overall.
The Champion County-Bred winners, receiving a 4-H jacket were Hanna Rivera with the county bred steer, Belemey Gonzales and his county bred lamb, Kameron Gonzales county bred meat goat and Reagan Riggs with her county-bred swine.
After all the many awards were recognized, it was time to install the new Council Officers. Those who will lead Sierra County 4-H through 2023 are President Cole Boone, Vice President Elaina Mays, Secretary Felina Woolf, Treasurer Shayly Cummings, Social Media Representative Sam Harris, Marketing and Advertising Director Adan Marta and Song and Recreation Director Gracie Woolf. We are confident they will continue to build on the work of their predecessors, leading the Council in its ongoing successes.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
