The 4-H Sierra County 4-H held their annual awards banquet Friday, January 6 at which the recognized the achievements of members, installed new officers for the year and honored 4-H leaders, those community members who have stepped up and done so much to support and promote the 4-H in Sierra County.

There are currently five 4-H clubs in the county. They are the Arrey Rustlers, Caballo Cloverbuds, Caballo Wranglers, Desert Flowers, Engle Ropers and Winston Leggins. The Sierra County Council has a large countywide membership and a long history.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.