The T-or-C Municipal School District announced their selection of Shirley Muncy to the position of Principal at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS).
In a statement released Wednesday from Central Services, district administration said,
“Truth or Consequences Municipal School District is excited to promote Mrs. Shirley Muncy as the new Principal at Truth or Consequences Middle School.”
“Shirley Muncy has been in education full-time for 16 years, all of which have been with the T-or-C Municipal School District. During that time, she has held the position of substitute teacher, special education paraprofessional, computer paraprofessional, administrative assistant, teacher, and most recently, assistant principal at TCMS. She received a Bachelor of Individualized Studies from NMSU and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from ENMU.”
“She is, and has been, happily married to Cary Muncy for 36 years. They have been blessed with three children, one daughter-in-law, two sons-in-law, and three grandchildren. Her favorite pastime is spending time with their grandchildren and family. She is honest, fair, and believes in treating others with respect. She has always loved working with children and members of the community. She and her family worked alongside others to provide Ag day for students in the TCMSD for 10 years in a row, were active in bringing 4-H rodeo back to Sierra County, and are active supporters of FFA, 4-H, PTO, and athletics. She has always had a passion to serve others and welcomes the opportunity to continue serving the students and families of Sierra County.”
“She is excited to continue working with the TCMS staff in supporting students to reach their goals and realize their dreams.”
“Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura expressed, “My heart is full knowing that TCMS now has a Principal who is truly committed and excited to lead the school toward great success. Mrs. Muncy is a grounded leader with integrity who has a well-rounded background of experience and a commitment to student and teacher success. The staff at Truth or Consequences Middle School is strong and all have worked hard to maintain stability throughout years of principal turnover. I am confident that TCMS has found their leader and is going to grow and achieve under the leadership of Principal Muncy.”
