As the sun came up Monday, a good portion of the Class of 2023 was on the field in Tiger Stadium to greet it, and to start their “Last First Day,” of their years in our municipal schools.
In the pre-dawn twilight, the seniors of Hot Springs High filtered into the stadium in twos and threes. By arrangement, parents were asked to please give the students the space to make this their own, and though it was hard for some, they al complied with the request. Before going in, I did ask permission of the students who arrived first.
The few who were taking the lead in planning the event and gathering the needed props and refreshments were the earliest to arrive. Balloons, donuts, orange juice and a tank full of helium were among what was brought in.
In the time leading up to the sun first poking its head above the line of hills surrounding the stadium, balloons were filled. These included the four balloons denoting the seniors Class of 2023, and the four student pre-selected to hold those were given charge of them.
Then, in the final minute or two before Sun made its appearance, the seniors, holding balloons aloft and the numbers of their class, 2023 before them, lined up on the field. Then, as the first rays of the new dawn sun spread out, the Class of 2023 let loose their balloons, sending them skyward, carrying their hopes, wishes and dreams for the year ahead.
Though right now the year ahead might seem long and daunting, almost before you know it the faces you see in these pictures will be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas and march on into a new chapter of their lives.
“To my surprise and my delight, I saw sunrise. I saw sunlight.”
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
