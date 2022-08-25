Meeting in special session on August 22, the T-or-C Municipal District Schools’ Board of Education reviewed applicants for the position of Superintendent of Schools. The meeting, which consisted solely of executive sessions, one to review applicants while the other was to discuss possible litigation involving the district. The nearly two and a half executive session, retired to immediately after the meeting was opened, with roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance, was followed by a brief statement by Board President Christine LaFont saying that the board had narrowed the field to five from the 23 who applied, (see list). Before announcing the names, they wanted to contact those individuals to make sure they both still had interest in the position and could be available for interview.
The board scheduled a meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. The agenda has only two items. The board will take public input, as in regular board meetings, regarding potential questions to be. Considered by the board for inclusion in the interview process and what qualities, qualifications and experience those providing public input would like to see in our new Superintendent. After that portion the board will retire to executive session as per compliance with the Open Meetings Act to discuss limited personnel matters with discussion of the Superintendent interview process and questions.
The agenda lists only adjournment after the executive session, so no decision can be discussed or voted on, or other issues addressed after the executive session.
The board had originally conducted a search for candidates, announced at their July 11 meeting was open from July 13-August 3. At the board’s August 8 meeting, it was announced that though they had 18 applicants, they wanted to reopen the search, doing so from then until the end of the business day, August 19. At that time, seven new applications were received, as well as one of the original 18 having submitted theirs again.
At the time this issue of the Sierra County Sentinel went to press, of the five finalists, only two had expressed continued interest in pursuing the position. They were Nichole Burgin, who currently holds the position of Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer for the T-or-C Municipal School District. The other candidate requested of the schools that their name be withheld because they had not yet talked with their present employer and their name was not provided.
The original applicants, who submitted their resumes and applied for the position before the extension were Dion Betts, Raymond Brady, Nichole Burgin, Lefonso Castillo, Edgardo Castro, Richard Clark, Michelle Cullum, Andrea Edmundson, Wendell Garth, Reynaldo Gonzalez, CJ Grace, Steven Lang, Katherine Lawry, Julie Lukasik, Jack Props, Florence Reynolds, Greg Rockhold and Josefina Sotejo.
Those applying for the position during the extension period ending August 19 were Deborah Belew-Nyquist, Daniel Benavidez, Isreal Carrera, Dr. Debra Fountain Lester McCormick, Kimberly Ortiz and Lane Widner.
The board said at their August 22 meeting that they hope to conduct interviews on Friday, September 9. All questions will have been vetted by the board’s attorney to ensure that they are allowed, and each candidate being interviewed will be asked the same question.
