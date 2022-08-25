Superintendent Search Narrows to Two

Superintendent Search Narrows To Two

Meeting in special session on August 22, the T-or-C Municipal District Schools’ Board of Education reviewed applicants for the position of Superintendent of Schools. The meeting, which consisted solely of executive sessions, one to review applicants while the other was to discuss possible litigation involving the district. The nearly two and a half executive session, retired to immediately after the meeting was opened, with roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance, was followed by a brief statement by Board President Christine LaFont saying that the board had narrowed the field to five from the 23 who applied, (see list). Before announcing the names, they wanted to contact those individuals to make sure they both still had interest in the position and could be available for interview.

The board scheduled a meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. The agenda has only two items. The board will take public input, as in regular board meetings, regarding potential questions to be. Considered by the board for inclusion in the interview process and what qualities, qualifications and experience those providing public input would like to see in our new Superintendent. After that portion the board will retire to executive session as per compliance with the Open Meetings Act to discuss limited personnel matters with discussion of the Superintendent interview process and questions.

