As the new school year begins, the schools of the district are holding open houses to allow families of students attending at their campuses, and interested community members, to meet the teaches and staff, see the classrooms and walk the halls. The orientations typically give each school a chance to showcase their points of pride, outline how they are working to serve the educational and other needs of their students, and generally get to know one another. There will be an open house for T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Educational Complex (TCES/SEC) on August 24, between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. The Hot Springs High School open house will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. on August 30. The open house for T-or-C Middle School was taking place Thursday, August 18 as this issue of the Sentinel went to press, and at that time we had not yet heard a date and time for the Arrey Elementary School open house.
SCHOOLS HOLD OPEN HOUSES
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
