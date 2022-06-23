Truth or Consequences Municipal School District is pleased to announce and welcome our new Director of Safety and Security, Mr. Alfredo Aguirre.
Alfredo Aguirre, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1993. He continued his education at NMSU, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. In pursuing a career in law enforcement, Alfredo was accepted to the New Mexico State Police Academy, becoming a commissioned officer in June of 2000. Originally stationed in Quemado, he later transferred to Truth or Consequences, where he served his community for approximately four years. While stationed in T or C, he became an Honor Guard member and field training officer. Receiving a promotion into the Narcotics Bureau, he worked in an undercover capacity in Southern New Mexico. Alfredo was later assigned to the Las Cruces METRO Narcotics Task Force, where he became a field training officer and certified Clandestine Meth Lab Investigator. Alfredo also became a certified bomb technician after attending a 6-week long FBI Hazardous Devices School in Alabama, the only institution of its kind in the US.
After serving a year in Deming, Alfredo was promoted to Sergeant and transferred back to T-or-C. After holding the rank of Sergeant for six and a half years, he was promoted to Lieutenant in Santa Fe, where he oversaw the Compliance Review Unit, whose mission was to conduct Comprehensive Safety Analyses on intrastate and interstate commercial motor carriers.
Alfredo retired from law enforcement on December 31, 2020. Wanting to continue to serve the community, Alfredo was subsequently hired as the Hot Springs High School Community Schools Coordinator. While in this role, he utilized the local community relationships that he formed throughout his law enforcement career, to help build many partnerships and bring more services and resources into the school.
Now he is excited to be taking on a new role, serving as the Director of Safety and Security for the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District. He will bring all that he has learned in his long career of law enforcement, to make our schools more safe and secure places for our students and staff. Alfredo and his wife have raised five sons in this community and know firsthand some of the areas that can be improved upon, as well as the strengths.
Superintendent Segura is proud to welcome Mr. Aguirre to begin in this new role on July 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.