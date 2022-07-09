School District Report Card

The 2021-2022 school year is over, the grades are in. This report card is weighted toward Hot Springs High School but is reflective of the entire school district. It does not include staff and personnel issues, though that might be the subject for a future column. Areas graded overlap, as one would suspect, given they are all part of the same system. There will be some areas overlooked, given greater or lesser importance than some might think warranted. Some readers will find grades in any given "subject" to high, others will think they are too low. This is just one opinion, based on the discussion of each of the grades given. This is only meant to serve as a starting point in looking at our schools.
Coursework, New Classes: Final Grade – A
As with so much involving our schools, the ability to startup new classes, new courses of study, is limited by the funding available. It is a matter of how much we can do with how little we have. Two major new courses were developed for students to select from. These were the Medical Sciences Career Pathway, and the Computer Sciences Career Pathway. Both have seen full classrooms of students who are excited and excelling.
The fruits of these are shown in full display by what the students are achieving. The medical sciences students formed a chapter of the group HOSA, discussed in the section, New Sports and Activity Groups.
Students learning computer sciences, are developing online applications, learning coding and creating digital platforms and are building the skills that will shape the world we all will inhabit.
Though not strictly new, in the Ag Department there is a building full of students learning welding and applying it to real world projects as part of their classroom work. There are students involved in growing food in the two new greenhouses. In short, students are embracing exciting new opportunities at our schools.
Balanced Calendar: Final Grade - B
Perhaps controversial and misunderstood when first introduced, it was done so in part, as a local response to the New Mexico Public Education Department’s (NMPED) push to get districts to lengthen the school year, by two weeks or more.
The Balanced Calendar laid out a school year with a six-week summer break instead of the traditional ten-week break. This gave more year-round consistency, with less of a gap, long recognized in education as requiring a period at the beginning of each school year just to get back to where students were at the end of the previous one.
The new calendar included a three-week break in the fall and another in the spring. In addition, there is a week off over Thanksgiving and the Christmas and New Year’s break.
In a survey conducted at the end of the school year, with 1470 people taking part, including school faculty and staff, students, and community members, only 27 percent were in favor of returning to the traditional calendar. The survey was in response to issues raised concerning the Balanced Calendar. The survey also showed the largest number, almost 38 percent, were in favor of adopting a Modified Balanced Calendar, which was done. The remaining 35 percent were in favor of keeping the Balanced Calendar used in 2021-2022.
In fact, what the School Board decided was to adopt the Modified Calendar, which essentially simply increases the summer break to eight weeks by reducing each the spring and fall breaks by one week, main them two weeks instead of three. What the survey results did show was widespread support for dropping the traditional calendar, hence the final grade of a B for this.
Standards Based 4-Point Grading: Final Grade - B
Though some confusion, much of it related to communication and understandably laying out the specifics of parameters used and other details, it seems to be generally supported and is useful as a steppingstone to the way grading is done post-secondary. It also pushes toward uniformity in standards with classroom citizenship and other more behavioral issues and observations being reported in a way that separates those aspects from academic achievement in the coursework. Perhaps the most controversial grade given here. It seems important our schools make grading of student’s knowledge and mastery over a subject objective rather than subjective, hence the B grade. Is there work to be done in this? Yes, of course there is.
New Sports Teams & Activity Groups: Final Grade - A
There have been several new sports teams added. Though not only in just the 2021-2022 school year, but during the “Great Covid Pause,” we have seen Soccer, Cross Country, and Tennis added to the panoply of Tiger Sports. Though some feared a dilution of the long-standing teams of Tiger tradition, that has not seemed to be the case, and students who might never have participated in sports in the past, are now seen in the Tiger’s red, white and blue.
Several new student activity groups have sprung into being. Notably HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) who fielded a team that earned a place in the International Leadership Conference in their first year. Tigers Unidos, devoted to building unity, combatting bullying and fostering inclusion among all students. Also, a Student Model United Nations group was formed that went to Santa Fe to participate in statewide events. There is even a fledging Tigers Chess Club and Writer’s Workshop trying to find footing.
Student Attendance: Final Grade - D
In a word, attendance was dismal. It needs a lot of work and many strategies. With attendance, the schools’ administrators, teachers, central administration and school board are all working to confront and build solutions to this ongoing and escalating problem. The pandemic pause, that saw nearly two years of many and sometimes all students learning from home, or other locations other than in the classroom. This threw fuel on an existent problem, the cure from which was likely to take several years, of which we just have completed the first year. Now is the time to create and implement strategies that make school the go-to place for students. Make schools a “destination location,” so to speak, where students can be excited about going and learning. As a long time, now retired HSHS biology teacher has repeatedly said. “You know the old saying, you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink? Well, my job as a teacher is to make students thirsty, thirsty to learn.”
Student Achievement/Graduation: Final Grade - B
The final graduation numbers for the 2021-2022 school year are not yet in, hence the partial incomplete. Looking at what numbers we have shows good work being done. In a beginning of year roster, the senior class numbered 80 students. At the graduation ceremony there were 75 listed as graduating, only one of those was a junior and not a senior. This equates to a 92.5 percent graduation rate. Of course, there were transferring students during the year, both in and out of Hot Springs High, so that is not the final rate. The official graduation numbers will reflect students transferring in or out of the district through their four years of high school. Still, that number seems like something we can take pride in as a community.
Campuses Improvement: Final Grade - A
As has always been the case, capital improvement is subject to the limitations of funding. One thing our district has done well over the years is making the most for the students and their schools with what often seems like the least in funding. One shining star is that the community has always supported the students and their schools, both by passing bond proposals and through support of teams and activity groups. That is a source of pride for our whole community, who deserve a grade of A Plus for that.
Though completed during that strange, late sports season of 2021 baseball and softball, it bears mention here. The Diamonds at Tiger Fields, those beautifully adorned baseball and softball diamonds, now laser level and kitted out in artificial turf are certainly bright shining jewels for the district schools.
The Cheer team’s room has finally been dealt with after being plagued by leaks, mold and general dilapidation. All the roof projects are completed now, with all schools being properly cooled. No more swamp coolers.
We have not one but two greenhouses where our students are engaged in horticulture, right there on campus at the high school. And over at the Ag department, the welding shop is filled with projects large and small, adding to the toolkit for students going into the trades. Truly, our students WILL be building the world of the future.
Generally, all campuses are getting spruced up, from campus cleanups, instigated and performed by students, to each campus in the process of getting fitted with large shade structures to make outdoor use by classes and student groups far more doable. The only hold up with these has been the nationwide supply chain issues.
We have school hallways that are sporting now only affirmations to promote positive attitude and behavior, but also literally hundreds of banners from hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide, to plant the idea among students of the range and depth of opportunity open to them.
Overall Final Grade - B
Our final GPA earned by the district in this report card is a solid B, or 3.14 GPA for the year. Now, there will certainly be those who disagree with each of the grades given here. Probably just about everyone. Some will say “that grade is way too high,” or “that grade is way too low.” Fair enough. This is just a starting point for discussion. It might also motivate some to get more involved with the schools, finding ways they can help them to improve, committing time, energy and expertise in helping the schools be better.
