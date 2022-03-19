Meeting in regular session Monday evening, March 14, the school board received a final report from Robert Gonzales of Cordova CPAs LLC from Albuquerque o the completed audit and approved the final audit. With no significant findings or deficiencies, the firm was able to issue the highest level of opinion for it and gave credit to the district’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Sabrina Bierner and her team that led the audit for the schools. The board echoed the firm’s glowing report, giving Bierner and the school’s audit team high praise.
The Board also approved sale of $1.5 million bonds from the school bond approved by the voters in the November elections. Money from the sale is earmarked for construction projects including major work at Tiger Stadium at Hot Springs High. A full review of projects will be published in a future issue of the Sentinel.
Postponed from the agenda was discussion regarding the New Mexico Public Education Department’s new social studies standards, proposed implementation plan. In making the motion to amend the agenda and postpone discussion, Board Vice President said she was doing so because board member Julianne Stroup was unable to attend the meeting and had indicated she wanted to be involved in the discussion.
Donations Received
The generosity of the Sierra County community was on display when the Superintendent reported to the board on donations the district has received since the last meeting. John Diamond/Beaverhead Outdoors made a $500 donation, earmarked for the Tiger Tennis Team. The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Lodge 4308 of Arrey made three donations $3,000 to the Hot Springs High Model United Nations Team, Arrey Elementary School and for the Christmas Gift Drop. The Asombro Institute for Science Education in Las Cruces made a donation of $2,000 for the Water Conservation Data project, an effort through the Environmental Sciences classes at HSHS, reported in a separate article elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel.
HOSA Students Make Presentation
Hot Springs High students enrolled in the medical pathways curriculum discussed their recent competition in Albuquerque with the board. Students in those classes are also enrolled in Health Occupations Students of America, which holds annual competitions at both state and national level. As reported on last week, the team from Hot Springs High, in their first ever entry in the state level event, earned high marks. They had eight of their number qualify for Nationals, held in Nashville this July. Of the 13 students who went to state, numerous first, second and third places were won, each earning the right to advance to nationals.
A Tiger Steps Down
The board presented long time HSHS English teacher and Tiger football coach, Daniel Terrazas with a special award trophy marking his retirement. Terrazas, or Coach T as he is almost universally known, gave 29 years of service to students, athletes, teams and the schools, positively impacting the lives of countless Sierra County kids who passed through his classroom and teams.
