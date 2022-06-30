School District Announces New Chief Academic And Federal Programs Officer

Truth or Consequences Municipal School District is pleased to announce and welcome our new Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer, Mrs. Nichole Burgin.
Nichole Burgin is a graduate of Alamogordo High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Education from New Mexico State University in 2001 and earned her master's degree in Education Administration in 2014 from Grand Canyon University. Mrs. Burgin has experience teaching grades K-5 and has been an Instructional Support Specialist for grades 6–8. She has also served as a High School Assistant Principal for two years, and Middle School Principal for four years.
Mrs. Burgin has been married to her husband Derrell Burgin for 24 years and have two wonderful children Makenzie (21) and Konner (18). In addition to spending quality time with her family, in her free time she also enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking, kayaking, and gardening.
As an educator of 17 years with K-12 experience, Mrs. Burgin has demonstrated capacity in instructional effectiveness, broad understanding of data analysis, strong interpersonal and team building skills, and can facilitate planning, coaching, and evaluation. She is eager to begin her journey with the T or C Municipal School District and is committed to creating a collaborative and professional learning environment where all stakeholders feel supported and empowered.
Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura, is excited to welcome Mrs. Burgin to join the T-or-C Central Office Team on July 1, 2022.
