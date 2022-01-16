The School Board held its first meeting of 2022 on Monday, January 10, welcoming two new board members, Mark Hedge and Jamie Sweeney. The board also selected officers for the year. Newly elected board member Mark Hedge nominated Board Vice President for the position of Board President, who in turn nominated board member Christy LaFont for the position of Board President. With both Jamie Sweeny and Dr. Pearlman spoke very positively of LaFont, she was then elected by the board to fill that position. Dr. Pearlman was elected to serve as the board’s Vice President and Jamie Sweeny as Secretary. The positions run through the calendar year.
in the second half of the first semester a district-wide survey of staff, students and families was conducted to get feedback in several areas of schools’ performance. Staff views on FLEx Fridays, equitable grading and overall satisfaction with their job and support in their work from administration were surveyed. (For the entire survey results see images attached.)
Broken down by group, staff, students and families/community, the results showed general satisfaction in most areas, though leaving room for improvement as well. With 103 participating from the four school campuses and central offices, overall 71 percent felt supported by their site principal, with 29 percent not feeling adequately supported. A similar 70 percent felt supported by the Superintendent and Central Office staff.
On the question of comfort level with the equitable grading system currently in use, of the 103 respondents, 81 felt comfortable, or more than or very comfortable with it, while 22 were either not at all comfortable or only somewhat. There were 20 percent who felt the need for more training on the system, while 80 percent did not express a need for that.
When asked, if in their experience, FLEx Fridays was working, 64 of the 103 felt comfortable, more than or very comfortable with it while 39 were either not at all or only somewhat comfortable with it. Asked if site-based adjustments, at each school, could improve the plan, 72 percent thought it could be improved on while 28 percent did not.
When asked about their own stress levels, 53 of the 103 reported that they were struggling with stress, anxiety and frustrations that were due to factors that the district could fix.
In the families, student and community portion of the survey, there were 372 respondents. When asked if they preferred to maintain the FLEx Friday model or return to a conventional five-day school week, nearly three quarters of those answering that question, 275 said then wanted to continue with the FLEx Friday plan. Asked if they thought that the model should be used only at Hot Springs High (HSHS) where students have work-study, internships collaborative study groups and other opportunities, 152 said “yes.”
In responding to the results with a plan for going forward, several points were outlined, they included. 1. “Principals and Deans, Central Office Staff, and Superintendent will strategize to be more visible, attentive and responsive to staff needs, and work on different ways to show staff how much we appreciate them on a regular basis.” 2: “Have elementary report cards/final grades reflect the 4-point scale (numeric, not letter grades as letter grades confuse families). Secondary schools will use letter grades for report cards/final grades due to transcript alignment for post-secondary options.” 3: “ Provide additional standards-based gradebook setup and grade calibration training both in-person and virtually until the 22% of staff feel more confident in the grade system, as well as any other training on academic programs utilized within the District.” 4: “Principals will take the lead on the logistics of FLEx Fridays at their school sites and will continue to get feedback from their staffs regarding what adjustments can be made to increase efficacy.” 5: “Continue to get ongoing feedback on how to improve morale.”
In discussing the results, Superintendent Dr. Segura said that they were overall positive, pointing to the right direction, but with work still to be done to improve, adjust and better communicate.
Public Comments
The meeting had to be moved to the HSHS Cafeteria to accommodate the large number who were in attendance. In all, there were 11 who rose to give public comments. While several of those commenting covered a number of topics, one subject was touched on more than any other, that of the mandatory requirement for students to wear face masks at school. Though something not in the purview of the board to decide on, it being a requirement implemented by the Governor’s office and the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED), several, including T-or-C Commissioner and HSHS volleyball coach Amanda Forrister asked that the board look at finding ways of mitigating or modifying where and how masks were used. “Find a way to give grace to students on the issue of masks,” she asked. Kelsey Cochran, among others speaking on the issue noted how on buses, where some students in more remote areas are on for an hour at a time with just three or four others, often family members or neighbors who they play with and spend time with every day, unmasked. Sarah Marta noted that if students are allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking, wouldn’t their use of water bottles in classes allow for their removal.
Ultimately it was noted that in a couple New Mexico districts where the mask mandate was dropped, the state removed the local school boards and took over running the district entirely.
Several speakers also expressed dissatisfaction with the equitable grading system under use. Both Annette Garcia and Summer Woods spoke to this. They said it confusing to both the students and their parents, as well as giving it overall poor marks. Both also commented on FLEx Fridays, saying it needed adjustment. There was also some confusion with it being reported that students with a 1 or 2 grade (A or B) were not allowed to attend school on Fridays, even if they wanted. The Superintendent emphasized that is has always been the policy that any student, regardless of their level of academic achievement, was welcome to attend school on Fridays under the FLEx plan.
Several other speakers were critical of the Superintendent regarding changes, mostly at the administrative level, that have occurred over the past year. Former administrator Stephanie Brownfield expressed dismay over the turnover in principals at the schools, and of what she deemed a “top-down approach.” She further said that there was a lack of mentorship, was critical of what she called the expanded school year calendar not taking the Ag community into consideration. Further, she questioned the results of the survey that was about to be reviewed, saying the data was skewed, stating she had taken the survey ten times. Concluding, she asked that administration work to not only capture the hearts of students, but to also work to capture the hearts of staff.
Others critical of the Superintendent speaking included former Arrey Elementary Principal Sergio Cardona who said that for eight administrators to leave in a year and a half reflected on a failure at the top. Former TCES Principal Connie Roberts, who stated she had permission from recently resigned TCES Assistant Principal Tracy Cole to use her name, felt that Cole had been undermined and prevented from properly doing her job. She further claimed that “All the staff depended and relied” on her and that staff concerns were not being listened to. Others, including current TCES Special Education teacher Chase Brownfield delivered criticism of the lack of collaboration and a feeling that they were not being listened to.
The District’s Chief Finance and Operations Officer spoke as well, offering her very positive assessment of working with Dr. Segura, who she said succeeded in working to build a positive work environment for all staff, making everyone feel valued and listened to in an ongoing effort to build team success. “We tell our children to work together, to help each other. Why are we not all doing the same?” She said she had been reluctant to speak out but was inspired to do so when she shocked to hear that a group of people were coming to the meeting expressly to speak against the Superintendent.
Other Board Action And News
Superintendent Dr. Segura reported that they could not supply more details on the recent ransomware cyberattack on the school’s servers without risking voiding the district’s insurance coverage and due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and repair. She did however commend the school administrative staff, especially the IT Department for mitigating much of the impact, getting things student and staff back online, the school’s phone system up, and acting quickly at the outset to isolate effected areas.
The board approved the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, which will look very much like that for the current year, with the addition of changes reflecting the implementation of FLEx Fridays after the first nine-week grading period.
For specifics on FLEx Friday implementation at each school see documents on the Sentinel’s website or the T-or-C School’s website.
