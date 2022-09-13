At their regular September 13 meeting the T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education approved by a vote of 3-1 a motion to offer a two-year contract for the position of Superintendent of Schools to current Chief Academic Federal Programs Officer Nichole Burgin. With one member, Julianne Stroup unable to attend the Monday evening meeting, board President Christine LaFont, joined board Vice President Barbara Pearlman and board member Mark Hedge in voting to extend the offer, with board Secretary Jamie Sweeney voting against. The two-year contract offer is extended in the amount of $135,000 a year. Though not yet confirmed, it is anticipated that Nichole Burgin, who was appointed acting Superintendent after former superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura’s resignation from the position became effective, August 5.
School Board Selects New Superintendent
Jim Shiley
Reporter
