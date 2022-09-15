School Board Selects New Superintendent

At their regular September 13 meeting the T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education approved by a vote of 3-1 a motion to offer a two-year contract for the position of Superintendent of Schools to current Chief Academic Federal Programs Officer Nichole Burgin. With one member, Julianne Stroup unable to attend the Monday evening meeting, board President Christine LaFont, joined board Vice President Barbara Pearlman and board member Mark Hedge in voting to extend the offer, with board Secretary Jamie Sweeney voting against. The two-year contract offer is extended in the amount of $135,000 a year. Though not yet confirmed, it is anticipated that Nichole Burgin, who was appointed acting Superintendent after former superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura’s resignation from the position became effective, August 5.
After reopening the candidate search and with a total of 23 applying, the board had pared the list down to five promising looking applicants who also fulfilled the requirements stated by the board. Of the five, several dropped out before their interviews.
Overall, the board has been pleased with Mrs. Burgin’s performance both in her position as Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer and over the last month and a half, as interim Superintendent and decided that she was a good fit and well qualified to officially fill the role under contract. A press release issued by district administration, after her acceptance of the position stated:
“Nichole Burgin is a graduate of Alamogordo High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from New Mexico State University in 2001 and earned her master's degree in Education Administration in 2014 from Grand Canyon University. Mrs. Burgin has 17 years of K-12 experience as a classroom teacher, instructional support specialist, assistant principal, principal and most recently the Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer in T or C School District. Additionally, she has completed the Superintendent's Academy through the AASA, Superintendents Association. Mrs. Burgin brings with her a deep understanding of data analysis, instructional effectiveness, educational systems management, behavior intervention strategies, and a commitment to the learning ability of all students. She is excited to begin leading our district and looks forward to working together with all stakeholders in continuing to improve the education of the students of Sierra County. Feel free to drop by Central Services sometime in the next few weeks to say hello to our new Superintendent of Schools, Mrs. Nichole Burgin.”
The School Board had a discussion regarding the food service contract for cafeteria and other food services provided by SFE (Southwest Foodservice Excellence) stemming both from questions individual members of the board had as well as comments received from both parents and students.
Board President Christine LaFont began by addressing some of the requirements placed on public school districts by the USDA, who fund the program. For each school level, elementary, middle school and high school, there are standards set regarding everything from portion size and calorie count, to how much and what sorts of vegetables and fruit and grains need to be served.
SFE spokesman and senior area general manager spoke to improvements that had been made and that were underway. At the middle school, the board was told that the salad and fruit bar was gaining in popularity especially with there being a wider selection of fresh seasonal fruit. At the high school, both the regular cafeteria lines are open as well as the concession stand, which offers additional selections as well as a full fruit and veg bar, as does the regular cafeteria line.
At the past suggestion of board Vice President Barbara Pearlman and member Mark Hedge, a baked potato bar has been added to the menu selection rotation. Overall, the board seemed for the moment to feel that improvements already implemented and those still to be made would help with the problem significantly.
Mr Lish said they were implementing a survey of students to get their input about menu items, encouraging a more active role by the ultimate consumers, the students. One part of the problem was stated as “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” That even with a variety of food offered, those eating in the cafeteria are of course free to select what they want and what they will pass by. In all, it remains a work in progress.
•In their reports to the board, the principals from all the schools stated the urgent and dire need for more substitute teachers, urging any qualified member of the community to consider contacting Central Services and taking on that vital responsibility.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m on Monday, October 10 in the Board Room at Central Services, 910 N. Date Street
