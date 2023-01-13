The T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education, in its first meeting of 2023, attended to the business of selecting its officers for the year. Across the board there was satisfaction with how well it worked together during 2022 with the officer positions, thus the board voted unanimously to retain everyone in the same positions for 2023. Board President Christine LaFont, Vice President Barbara Pearlman and Board Secretary Jamie Sweeney will continue in their roles through the year.
The other major item set for action on the agenda was the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Due to the possibility of legislation being discussed in Santa Fe during the New Mexico 2023 legislative session, which begins next week, the board though it prudent to wait to see what, if any, mandated changes are handed down regarding the required hours or days of instruction for the pubic schools. The motion was made and passed to table discussion and action on this until after the legislative session.
The Board approved out of state travel for two high school student groups. The Hot Springs High School JROTC Tiger Battalion, which just very successfully completed their Battalion Inspection, a process that recurs every three years, was given permission to travel to Sandy, Utah, for a national shooting competition. The Hot Springs High School FFA Chapter was given permission to travel to El Paso, Texas for the Sun City Welding Competition.
Also discussed and approved was a February 4-5 Board retreat. These retreats, which the Board typically takes each year, allows for a more detailed and deeper level of discussion and brainstorming on ideas and issues. They are scheduled and conducted in accordance with the open meetings act.
The Board noted the acceptance of two donations at the meeting. Hope Smith, or Arrey generously donated $1,000 to Arrey Elementary School to help with the Christmas food baskets the school organized and distributed over the Christmas break. Also received was a very generous donation from NMSU, made to the Hot Springs FFA Chapter in the amount of $25,000. This is a recurring donation, made on an annual basis, making possible the extensive agricultural program and are to be used at the discretion of the FFA advisor to advance the High School and Middle School FFA programs.
The re-roof of the old gym at HSHS has begun, with the old roof being removed, which started January 9. After the gym roof is complete, the next phase will be to redo the roof of the cheer room, locker rooms, and lobby of that building. Demolition of the old Central Offices building at 180 N. Date Street has begun, with the asbestos abatement portion of the work being 60 percent complete, as of the time of the meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the School Board will be 5:30 p.m., Monday, February 13 in the Board Room of Central Offices, 910 N. Date Street.
