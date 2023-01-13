School Board Meeting

School Board Elects Officers

The T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education, in its first meeting of 2023, attended to the business of selecting its officers for the year. Across the board there was satisfaction with how well it worked together during 2022 with the officer positions, thus the board voted unanimously to retain everyone in the same positions for 2023. Board President Christine LaFont, Vice President Barbara Pearlman and Board Secretary Jamie Sweeney will continue in their roles through the year.

The other major item set for action on the agenda was the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Due to the possibility of legislation being discussed in Santa Fe during the New Mexico 2023 legislative session, which begins next week, the board though it prudent to wait to see what, if any, mandated changes are handed down regarding the required hours or days of instruction for the pubic schools. The motion was made and passed to table discussion and action on this until after the legislative session.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.