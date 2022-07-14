Meeting June 11, for their regular monthly meeting, the Municipal District Board of Education attended to several “housekeeping” items and introduced some new faces, in a light, mid-summer agenda.
Introduced at the meeting was the district’s new Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer, Nichole Burgin, who started working at the Central Services office at the beginning of July. With 17 years of experience in education, both teaching K-12 and in administration, Mrs. Burgin brings a wealth of experience to the position, (see article in July 1 issue of the Sentinel).
Also introduced was Alfredo Aguirre, formerly the Community Schools Coordinator at Hot Springs High School, who assumed the position of Director of Safety and Security. Mr. Aguirre brings many years of experience in law enforcement and certification in a wide range of specialized areas of law enforcement applicable to the position, (see article in the June 24 issue of the Sentinel).
The position of Principal for T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Elementary, Alice Braden was at the meeting after her first day, both on the job and in the community. Ms. Braden brings a wide range of experience in education to the schools, both in teaching and administration in a number of districts across the state, including at Shiprock in the Navajo Nation.
Also, there was a familiar face brought before the board, when T-or-C Police Department Officer Casey Frazier, an HSHS grad and lifelong Tiger was introduced as the new SRO for the district. Officer Frazier said she plans to be very proactive, will get to know all the students and will attend board meetings to give reports. Look for an article introducing Officer Frazier, coming soon in the Sentinel.
Ancillary Contracts Approved
The Board approved contracts for several professionals who provide specific services, many required by NMPED. These are contracted, not full time school employees providing a range of services including physical therapy, social work, speech pathology, case management and occupational therapy. The contracts were for the same number of paid hours and at the same rate as last year, with no increase in the cost to the district over last year.
Also approved was extended school year contracts for several professional, including Leslie Boone of Hot Springs Physical Therapy, and educational assistants for one-on-one summer session work with students on specific IEPs (individualized educational plans).
•The Board approved the White Sands Drug and Alcohol Compliance contract, for their services in drug and alcohol screenings, background checks. This was a renewal of a required service with the Alamogordo based organization, with which the district has had a long-standing relationship.
•The schools accepted two generous donations. The House of Pain Gym donated $50 to the Tiger football program. The Arrey Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $500 for Sandra Rios to travel to the Colorado Rifle National Championships. Rios, who graduated in June, earned the New Mexico championship and entrance to the National Championships held later this month.
•The next regularly scheduled meeting of the District Board of Education will be Monday, August 8, at 5:30 p.m.
