With a light agenda, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education met for their regular monthly meeting, March 13 in the board room at Central Services and approved, among other items, the annual audit of the district’s finances.
The audit, conducted by Cordova CPAs LLC, was presented to the board by Robert Gonzales, CPA of that firm. The audit process, one that spans months in all, was initiated in June 2022, with the planning, compliance work and meetings with the district taking place in September through December 2022.
The audit found no significant difficulties or disagreements and gave the district the highest possible marks in their final report. Of two low level “findings” one was related to the change in ownership of the BVVA Bank, used by the district, which was bought by PNC Bank and differences in reporting and filing between the two institutions in the acquisition process. One other noted item was a cash exposure of $3.5 million, held in the bank. As FDIC currently only insures deposits at a significantly lower amount, this was seen as a low-risk possible exposure if the bank were to fail and close.
In all, the auditing firm gave the district the highest rating that they can give in an audit of this type, and commended the district’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Sabrina Bierner and her team for both their ongoing work and their work in helping with the audit.
FENCING Alfredo Aguirre, Director of Safety and Security for the district reported on two options for enclosing the high school and middle school campuses, as had been requested by the board at their February meeting. Mr. Aguirre presented two fencing options, dependent primarily on the outcome of the district’s request to the city of Truth or Consequences, to transfer New School Road to the schools, from the intersection of that road with Pershing in the south and a point south of Foxworth Galbraith in the north. A request for this transfer is currently before the city’s planning and zoning board.
Though no decision has been taken about whether or not to fence in the campuses, initial planning is important in order to understand the feasibility of the plan, in either of the two options presented, or some other form. Before this decision can be made, many details need to be understood, as well as what the full costs might be. The board is presently still taking these initial steps, with the final decision yet to be made. It was mentioned that the fencing can be undertaken whether or not the board decides to move to a closed campus high school, a separate issue still under consideration.
Options for fencing would have the campus areas gated, with access controlled at either end of the existing road. A full map of the two proposed options are available on the school district’s web page.
INTERNET CONDUCTIVITY The board voted 3-1 to approve a four-year contract with Windstream Internet to provide internet services to the schools. In the board’s discussion leading up to the vote, Board Vice President Barbara Pearlman expressed her reservations about the company, citing hers and her community’s experience with problems and issues with the service, particularly in Hillsboro, where it is the only provider. She cited low connection speeds, frequent outages, poor customer service and other issues as the reason for voting against the proposal.
2023-2024 School Calendar The board is still not able to approve a school calendar for the coming 2023-2024 school year. They are awaiting the outcome of pending legislation before the New Mexico Legislature. A bill pending, that has passed both chambers and is awaiting the Governor’s signature, would increase the number of required student instructional hours for the coming year. It would also allow for professional development hours for staff, outside of instructional hours. If this is instituted for the coming year it would impact the calendar. The board expressed its frustration with the state government in the timing of these adjustments and that they prevent our board, and others across the state, from moving ahead with calendars until very late in the game. There should be at least a couple of options made available to the board and school staff and faculty to look at and discuss by the end of the current spring break.
OTHER BOARD NEWS The board approved out of state travel for high school Renaissance to attend a leadership conference in Dallas, Texas. The group will be sending seven students to this event, after having raised all the money needed for the trip themselves.
The board received reports from the administrative departments and the principals of each of the schools covering the past month since the last meeting. These reports are available in full in the Board of Education’s section of the school district’s web page.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10 in the Board Room at 910 North Date Street.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.