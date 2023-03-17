School Board Meeting 13 March

SCHOOL BOARD TO REVIEW CALENDAR OPTIONS - The Board was informed by Superintendent Nichole Burgin that they and the district school’s faculty and staff would have several calendar options to review when classes resume after the spring break. They had been awaiting pending legislation impacting mandated instructional hours and school year length, now on the Governor’s desk awaiting her signature. 

With a light agenda, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education met for their regular monthly meeting, March 13 in the board room at Central Services and approved, among other items, the annual audit of the district’s finances.

The audit, conducted by Cordova CPAs LLC, was presented to the board by Robert Gonzales, CPA of that firm. The audit process, one that spans months in all, was initiated in June 2022, with the planning, compliance work and meetings with the district taking place in September through December 2022.

