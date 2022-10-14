STUDENTS ADDRESS SCHOOL BOARD

STUDENTS ADDRESS BOARD - Students from the Hot Springs High School Student Council spoke at the October 10 School Board meeting. They outlined the 2022 HSHS Homecoming activities. taking place the week of October 10-15. Themed days, from Movie Star money to Spirit Friday sees the students, teachers and staff decked out in various apparel, from pajamas on Wednesday to formal wear on Thursday. The week features a pep rally and will culminate with the Friday night homecoming football game against Cobre in Tiger Stadium, October 14 and the “Red Carpet” homecoming dance Saturday night. Shown here, addressing the board are HSHS student body President, Daniel Palomares on left, and junior class President Jazlyn Cates, with microphone, along with HSHS Dean of Students, Russell Woolf.

In a meeting light on action items the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education’s regular session October meeting, held on October 10 heard from the Principals of each of the district’s five schools present their 90-day plans for going forward into the school year.

Each school’s administrators were tasked with producing a 90-day plan for their schools, which they will repeat at intervals through the year.

