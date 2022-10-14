In a meeting light on action items the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education’s regular session October meeting, held on October 10 heard from the Principals of each of the district’s five schools present their 90-day plans for going forward into the school year.
Each school’s administrators were tasked with producing a 90-day plan for their schools, which they will repeat at intervals through the year.
The plans present data gathered from across areas both academic and social/behavioral, measuring overall and grade by grade performance in Mathematics and English as well as metrics involving school culture such as attendance, disciplinary actions and referrals.
In addition, the 90-day plans gave a baseline of where each presently is on each metric reviewed as well as discussing strategies for advancement and improvement and goals to meet through the course of the 90 days.
Starting with the positive, while there is always room to improve, our high school graduation rate of 85-90 percent is above the State of New Mexico average of 76.8 percent for 2021, the most current year for which there is complete data.
Across all of our five schools, reading and math proficiency was low, though often in line with state averages, ranging from the low twenties, to fifty percent proficiency, from grade to grade. Each school set a goal of raising this by 12 percent at the middle school, to 15 percent at the high school and as much as 40 percent or more in some grades at our elementary schools. In all cases, the school principals expressed these as realistic and achievable goals.
In addition to academics, disciplinary, behavioral and other social, emotional or mental health issues formed a central part of these plans. At all schools there were issues related to attendance. At the elementary schools, Arrey Elementary reported no significant behavior or disciplinary incidents. This was partly attributed to the unique character of the school, both in class size and in how deeply it is integrated into the community.
At T-or-C Elementary (TCES), in discussing the plan and accompanying data, Principal Rey Gonzalez related that often times, students simply had never been taught what proper behavior in school was, and what was not appropriate. Sometimes simple things in social interactions and classroom behavior needed to be addressed.
Behavioral and disciplinary issues at all schools, were seen to be improving, even over the first two months of the current school year. Partly, the social, emotional and mental health related issues that students are dealing with can trace back to the year and a half of wide-spread remote learning during the pandemic, when many or all students were not in an in-school environment.
Sometimes simple measures such as school staff greeting students personally when they arrive each day have seen positive result. Efforts to make each student feel like they are wanted and needed at the school, and missed when they are absent, in short, making them feel an important part of the team, have been effective. Developing a cadre of teachers or other school staff or community resource people who will take on a more one-on-one mentoring and advisory role with specific higher risk or need students is being developed.
Though strategies vary from school to school, the goal is consistent throughout, to raise the level of excellence expected and achieved by our students, across all grades and age groups. For the complete 90-Day Plans as presented to the board, see the Sentinel’s web page at gpkmedia.com.
OTHER SCHOOL BOARD NEWS
The board heard a report from Community Schools Program Manager, Shara Thorpe on that program. Currently Arrey Elementary School and Hot Springs High School are two of just 69 of New Mexico’s 854 schools to have this completely state-funded program. Our district has applied for a grant that would add T-or-C Middle School and are awaiting a decision on that award.
Community Schools, as has been reported on these pages in the past, is a program designed to build and integrate student, school and community around the goal of ensuring all students are ready for success in their “next steps,” of college, career and in life.
The strategic goals for 2021-2024 in our district are: “1. To Aid Students social emotional wellness and mental health needs, focusing on supportive relationships. 2. To prepare all students for career and college readiness. 3. To accelerate academic achievement in literacy and numeracy for all students. 4. To establish and maintain with the highest expectation, a culture of care, support and citizenship. 5. To recruit and develop highly qualified faculty and staff.”
Community Schools at Arrey and t Hot Springs High have been central in such programs, projects and initiatives as the HSHS open house, the Arrey Community Health Fair, lunchtime tutoring, the Arrey Food Bank, Career Days, Parent Teach Conferences, weekly Truancy/Student Retention team meetings, and much more.
•The Board unanimously approved the two-year contract for Superintendent Nichole Burgin
•The Board accepted with profound thanks several donations. The Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 4308 in Caballo, donated $500 to Arrey Elementary School. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #44 donated $250 for shoes and clothing for Arrey Elementary Students. Reverend Dr. Anne Hays Egan donated $100 to the Community Schools Program.
•The Board heard a short presentation from Student Council officers about Tiger Homecoming Week, 2022, which is ongoing through Saturday, October 15. (See photo accompanying this article.,)
•Board member Julianne Stroup thanked the board members, central offices staff and other teachers and staff who attended her late husband’s funeral and offered support. She further thanked the HSHS JROTC Tiger Battalion, led by First Sergeant Robert Haro, who provided an honor guard and support for her on that sad occasion.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the TCMSD Board of Education will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, November 14 in the Board Room at Central Services Office, 910 N. Date Street.
