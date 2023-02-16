In its regular monthly meeting, February 13, the T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education discussed a proposed plan laid out by safety and security director Alfredo Aguirre to fence the entire high school and middle school complexes as part of an overall enhanced security plan. The proposal would in fact create a unified educational campus that would include all the building and grounds of the two schools, main and adjunct school buildings, auxiliary buildings and outdoor sports facilities. The plan, as submitted for discussion, would entail petitioning the city to cede New School Road to the schools, which would then be closed to non-school traffic, with gated entrances at either end for students, staff and those needing to access the schools.

It was stressed that the plan as delivered, was for discussion, as the ultimate plan, and did not rule out it being adopted in modified form, if it is adopted at all. Security fencing to help control access to the schools and their grounds has been a discussion point for the school board, the schools’ administrations and the community at large for several years. 

