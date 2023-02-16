In its regular monthly meeting, February 13, the T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education discussed a proposed plan laid out by safety and security director Alfredo Aguirre to fence the entire high school and middle school complexes as part of an overall enhanced security plan. The proposal would in fact create a unified educational campus that would include all the building and grounds of the two schools, main and adjunct school buildings, auxiliary buildings and outdoor sports facilities. The plan, as submitted for discussion, would entail petitioning the city to cede New School Road to the schools, which would then be closed to non-school traffic, with gated entrances at either end for students, staff and those needing to access the schools.
It was stressed that the plan as delivered, was for discussion, as the ultimate plan, and did not rule out it being adopted in modified form, if it is adopted at all. Security fencing to help control access to the schools and their grounds has been a discussion point for the school board, the schools’ administrations and the community at large for several years.
For the schools to “adopt” the road, now a public road owned by the City of T-or-C, the cities approval would be needed. There are a number of issues that would need to be addressed; community opinion, financial and logistical, as well as the public utilities, water and sewer, electric and gas that run, in conjunction with the road system. The board voted to approve examining the plan in a more detailed way, to determine and examine all legal, financial and logistic issues surrounding the proposal, as well as any possible modified plan.
It was stressed that were the fencing proposal move forward as presented, it would still allow an open campus for students to come and go during the lunch period as they currently are able to do.
The possible move to a closed campus for Hot Springs High School (HSHS) was also discussed though no action was taken on it at this time. Board members did state that were the school to move to a closed campus, having fencing in place would be a necessary prerequisite for that to be effectively implemented.
The board is seeking input on the possibility of closing the campus from the community, school faculty and staff, and from students, who would be those directly affected by this, were it to be adopted.
Each school gave their 90-day plans for addressing academic status and improvement and school culture, including attendance, disciplinary issues and staff and student morale. All reported academic and disciplinary improvement, in some cases significant, while also acknowledging that there is still more work to be done.
It was reported that the district school’s SRO, Kaci Frazer had recently completed D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) training and was now certified to work with students through this program. Officer Frazer is often the first point of contact for students for whom this might be an issue of concern, as well as her ability and willingness to work with any student who has questions or concerns.
SCHOOL CALENDAR 2023-2024 Because there are at least two bills before the New Mexico State Legislature that would impact the number of days or hours of both instruction for students and professional development for faculty and staff, a vote on the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year was tabled. It is expected that the state, through the Public Education Department, will mandate an increase for instructional hours in the coming school year. Until the exact parameters and increase are known, the school cannot decide on a calendar, frustrating as the board, students, faculty and staff, and the community as a whole find this.
ONGOING PROJECTS The demolition of the old Central Services building is near completion, with it still anticipated to be finished by or near the end of February. Once completed, demolition of the schools unused and terminally dilapidated building on West Third Street can commence. Issues with gas service onto the property are in the process of being addressed. Meters on the school’s property there are connected to city own buildings and need to be transferred and possibly re-routed.
Work on refurbishing the roof on the old gym at HSHS are ongoing, though an expected completion date was not announced.
SCHOOLS RECEIVE DONATION It was announced that State Senator Crystal Diamond was able to obtain $100,000 for the schools to be used for student transportation. It was not immediately announced specifically what the money would be used for but was a very welcome gift.
RETIREES HONORED The district honored two retirees, presenting each with a special carved and embossed glass trophy award. Long time middle school teacher Perry Holman and the district’s head of technology services, Mike Torres were both called up to receive the awards and the gratitude of the district and the community as a whole.
ROAD WORK TO IMPACT SCHOOLS T-or-C City Manager Bruce Swingle addressed the board during the public comments portion of the meeting. The roundabout construction project underway by the state said they would need to re-route and replace water supply conduits that would impact the middle and high schools as well as T-or-C Elementary/SEC complexes on Thursday, February 9. In doing this, it was feared that when the system is re-pressurized later in the day, there could be issues that would further impact those schools. It was later decided that due to this, all three schools would close to in-school learning and classes would be conducted remotely using systems and laptop computers already in place and in use, since the pandemic shut-down.
BULLYING STILL A PROBLEM Also in the public comments portion of the meeting the parent of an elementary school student rose to address the board. She stated that her son, now a second-grade level student had been experiencing ongoing and pervasive bullying at school. He had incurred an injury she said was directly caused by this bullying that resulted in his needing medical attention in the hospital. She expressed concern about the lack of remediation, and what she perceived as a lack of supervision, due to inadequate staff, in the school and on the playground during school hours.
SURVEYS FOR PUBLIC INPUT The school is still inviting the public to take part in a survey to help in deciding on textbooks to be used for social studies and music instruction. The books under consideration are on display at the Central Services office at 910 N. Date Street and the survey will be open until noon, March 10. Those wanting to participate are urged to attend in person at Central Services, weekdays, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be held Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m.
