Meeting in regular session, Monday, May 9 the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education (TCMSD School Board) had both a full agenda and a full room of teachers, coaches, students and community members.
Though listed as an item for discussion but not action to approve, or disapprove, the agenda item “Discussion of TCMSD Truancy Issues and the Possibility of Closing HSHS Campus During School Hours,” instigated the longest discussion among the board members.
The discussion item was in response to a report on attendance and truancy at Hot Springs High School (HSHS) made during administrators comments by HSHS Principal Leslie Clark. In reporting on attendance, data showed that during the first two quarters on the school year, chronic absenteeism among students was relatively low. This is defined as students with 10 absences from one or more class period, up to the entire day. In quarter one the figure was 16 and in quarter two it rose to 28. By quarter three however, that number had risen to 349. Principal Clark stated that on May 9, the day of the board meeting, those absences were 111 freshmen, 83 sophomores, 84 juniors and 76 seniors. Those completely absent from school that day numbered 101, or 28 percent of the student body, of whom 99 were unexcused absences.
There are high numbers of students who come to school each day missing one or several periods of the seven-period day, often these are scattered through the day rather than sequential.
All board members and the superintendent recognized this as a major problem. Disagreement came from both what the causes are and what the solutions might be. The idea of making HSHS a closed campus through the entire school day was discussed. Opinion ranged from closing the campus entirely for all grade levels, with no provision for any students leaving campus for lunch, to a graded approach, to the privilege of leaving campus be an earned one. Board member Mark Hedge did offer some insight into some of the problems with closing the campus. “I’m not saying it’s a good idea or a bad idea,” he said. “Between myself and Barbara [Board Vice President Dr. Barbara Pearlman] we had 50 years serving on the school’s leadership team and this issue came up four or five times.” Mr. Hedge went on to explain that it was adopted only once, for nine weeks, because the logistics involved in implementing and enforcing a closed campus were shown to be both expensive and insurmountable. He further stated that during the one nine-week period this was tried, that behavioral issues and “troublemaking” had skyrocketed.
The issue at hand in the discussion was multi-layered, involving truancy and attendance, as well as bullying, student safety and metal emotional health, nutritional options and other areas of concern. A closed campus was discussed as one strategy to address these complex issues. In the end the board agreed that this needed to be looked at in depth, as well as other strategies. They said it would be one of the issues they would explore during a planned school board retreat, planned and approved for June 4-5.
OUT OF STATE TRAVEL APPROVED
The board unanimously approved out of state travel for three student groups. Approved was for the boys’ basketball team to attend the “Gold Crown” Team Camp in Denver, Colorado, June 22-26. Twelve boys along with basketball Head Coach Derek Bean and others from the coaching staff and parents would be along to provide adult supervision. The camp, which pre-COVID had been a staple for the team, offers a minimum of seven games, training and practice as well as recreational opportunities including attending a Major League Baseball game.
Also approved was for the HSHS Volleyball team to the UTEP ITC Volleyball Camp, in El Paso, Texas, July 25-28. This also has been a regular feature of the summer league work the volleyball team has done in the past.
To a loud and lengthy applause, the board gave approval for JROTC student Sandra Rios to accept the invitation to compete in the American Legion National Shooting Competition at the U.S. Olympics Shooting Range in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 20-23. Rios earned the invitation, one of only 15 nationwide, by ranking number one in all of New Mexico and ninth nationwide in American Legion Shooting competition.
SCHOOL FOOD SERVICES DISCUSSED
The board approved a new food service contract with SFE Foods to provide cafeteria and other food services in the coming school year. The board questioned a number of issues concerning this contract, instigated by parent and student criticism, primarily of cafeteria lunches. Choices and portion size were the two biggest areas of concern. All meals provided at all our district school cafeterias are free to students. Portion size for that is dictated by USDA standards, which has the same portion size for all grade levels, Kindergarten through twelfth grade. This is something the company hopes to address in various ways, including more filling options and the option of a paid second helping.
The board suggested enhanced salad bar and the possibility of incorporating a “Potato Bar,” beans and rice and other filling, nutritious and inexpensive options to be included.
SFE representatives said that some of the issues were due to supply chain problems seen nationwide and rising food prices. They did state they would do better at addressing these areas of concern. Though the contract was accepted, Board President Christine LaFont stated that another extension, in the following year was unlikely if these problems persisted.
RANSOMWARE ISSUES RESOLVED
Instructional Technology and Safety/Security Coordinator Mike Torres stated that the Ransomware attack the district experienced over the Christmas break was now behind us. All issues have been resolved and all systems are functioning as they should. He stated there were many details he was not at liberty to publicly discuss, but that now his team could fully focus on their primary mission of serving faculty and staff in providing the technology and security that will enhance excellence in student education and safety.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Five members of the public addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting. Speaking were Steve Buckley, Earl Bridges speaking for the T-or-C Rotary, Virginia Lee, Kimberly Wilson and Denise Addie. All five expressed their thanks and approval of the board’s extension of the contract for Superintendent Channell Segura. The board last month approved another one-year extension, bringing the term of her current contract through the 2024-2025 school year. All expressed their support and appreciation for the work she has done, and her value to the schools, the students, and the community.
BOARD HONORS JROTC INSTRUCTOR
The school board presented First Sergeant Robert Haro, HSHS teacher and JROTC Instructor with the Excellence In Student Achievement award, conferred on him by the New Mexico School Board Association. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have displayed a dedication to students and advancing their education, extra-curricular opportunities and stepped up to make a major difference in students’ lives and the schools. All these things are second nature to the First Sergeant, though in accepting the award, true to his nature, he gave credit to his students, JROTC Cadets, and colleagues. The board was unanimous in their opinion that he is a most worthy recipient of this award.
The next meeting of the school board is scheduled for Monday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the School Board Room at Central Services, 910 Date Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.