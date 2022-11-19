When the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education met in regular session, November 14, the topic that garnered the most time and consideration was an agenda discussion item on the possibility of starting the 2023-2024 school year with a closed campus at Hot Springs High School. Currently and traditionally, students have been allowed to leave campus during the lunch break. This has given them the opportunity to eat elsewhere, at one of the fast-food establishments or restaurants in the area, go to a store, home or elsewhere to eat and recharge before returning for the afternoon class periods.
The move to consider a closed campus at the high school was largely triggered by school attendance issues, with large numbers of absences, either part of the day or entire day remaining a problem. Beyond attendance, behavioral issues were reported to be significant, ranging from smoking or vaping, to alcohol and drug consumption and other problems being discussed. The district schools’ SRO Kaci Frazer said the problem was significant and potentially dangerous.
T-or-C Police Department’s acting chief, Donald Venable spoke to these concerns as well. He also reported that traffic problems with students speeding to get back to school, accidents on the surrounding roads, and trespass onto private areas in the vicinity of the school were all problems being encountered.
Both a total closure of the campus and a partial closing, with either seniors, or junior and seniors being allowed off campus at lunch were discussed, as was a yt undefined merit system, by which students would “earn” the right to leave at lunch were all discussed.
Problem with closing the campus that were mentioned included how this would be enforced, staffing the parking areas during lunch, whether the cafeteria, under its present configuration as well as its capacity, could handle the entire student body at lunchtime. Both Board Vice President Dr. Barbara Pearlman and member Mark Hedge said that while they were not opposed to a closed campus, they said it had been tried in the past, but abandoned due to logistical, staffing and other issues that arose.
The board said that it will meet in special session to discuss the issue in more detail. Some schools in New Mexico that currently have closed campuses have been identified, such as Socorro, Alamogordo and Belen. It was suggested that these and other schools be contacted to ask about their experience with this.
The board has a planned retreat in February and several board members said that this would be an opportunity to discuss the issue in more detail, as the logistic, staffing and infrastructure requirements of closing the campus could be better detailed and addressed. The board said a public hearing would be scheduled before any decision was made.
The school board approved amending the contract for mental health and academic evaluators to expand their hours in order to be able to provide services to T-or-C Middle School. The district has been trying to recruit a social worker for the middle school, but so far without a suitable candidate. In that there are students who, through their individual educational plan require and are eligible for these services, now they can be provided by expanding the contracted hours of those providing the service at the high school.
•The board discussed the future of the property at 100 N. Date, which is owned by the school district and until recently housed some Sierra County Government offices. The property, now vacant, was seen as a possible new home for the school district’s central offices. Kenny Griffis, maintenance coordinator for the district said that while there were some issues with the building, their full extent, and its suitability to be used for that purpose would require a full assessment of the property. This would be needed whether it is decided to refurbish the building for use by the district or to prepare it for sale.
•The board heard reports from two student groups on their activities through the fall of this school year. Representatives of the Hot Springs Chapter of the FFA gave a presentation of their achievements and activities at New Mexico State Fair and the Southern New Mexico and Sierra County Fairs. They spoke to the high level of responsibility and work required from their members as they raise, care for and show animals, and as members compete in a wide range of areas.
Members of the Hot Springs High chapter of HOSA, those involved in advancement towards careers in medicine and healthcare talked about the progress their group has made. From last year, when it was formed and sent over a dozen members to the National Conference to now, they have expanded in numbers from less than 20 to more than 50 students working for achievement in the fields that will prepare them for college and careers in pursuit of these lofty goals. They will be doing extensive fundraising to offset costs of sending an even stronger group to the National Conference this school year, held in Dallas, Texas.
•The board gratefully accepted several donations from groups and individuals in the community. Sierra Arts Council gave $1,000 to the HSHS Art Program. Dollar General Store donated $62.20 in prizes for Red Ribbon Week. John Thompson Jr. gave $1,300 to HSHS Tiger Football program. Kirikos Family Funeral Home donated $250 to T-or-C Middle school football, which was the recipient of an additional $750 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles and $200 from New Mexico Gas Company. Also, the American Legion gave $500 to Arrey Elementary School students.
•The next regularly scheduled meeting of the School Board will e held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, December 12 in the Board Room at Central Services, 910 N. Date Street.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.