When the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education met in regular session, November 14, the topic that garnered the most time and consideration was an agenda discussion item on the possibility of starting the 2023-2024 school year with a closed campus at Hot Springs High School. Currently and traditionally, students have been allowed to leave campus during the lunch break.  This has given them the opportunity to eat elsewhere, at one of the fast-food establishments or restaurants in the area, go to a store, home or elsewhere to eat and recharge before returning for the afternoon class periods.

The move to consider a closed campus at the high school was largely triggered by school attendance issues, with large numbers of absences, either part of the day or entire day remaining a problem. Beyond attendance, behavioral issues were reported to be significant, ranging from smoking or vaping, to alcohol and drug consumption and other problems being discussed. The district schools’ SRO Kaci Frazer said the problem was significant and potentially dangerous.

