The Regular Board Meeting of the Truth or Consequences School Board has changed locations. The meeting will be held in the Hot Springs High School Cafeteria at 1801 Pershing St. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:30pm.
Zoom meeting ID: 5581358124
Password: Tigers
Agendas can be requested from the District Office 72 hours before meeting time. Please contact Daniel at 575-894-8166 or dfetty@torcschools.net
Everyone is invited to attend.
(Change of Location submitted by the Board of Education of the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District.)
