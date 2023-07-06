HSHS.png

The Regular Board Meeting of the Truth or Consequences School Board has changed locations. The meeting will be held in the Hot Springs High School Cafeteria at 1801 Pershing St. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:30pm. 

Zoom meeting ID: 5581358124 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.