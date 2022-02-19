Students were featured front and center at the T-or-C Municipal School District School Board’s meeting, February 14. In an agenda without action items, the board was treated to a professional level presentation from students who make up Tigers Unidos Student Advocacy Group, a new activity group at Hot Springs High School (HSHS).
With a contingent of ten students from the group in attendance, a slide show presentation accompanied remarks detailing the formation of, mission, goals and activities of Tigers Unidos. With HSHS senior, M E Martinez, taking the lead, and alternating on the microphone with HSHS sophomore Cole Segura, each introduced themselves and gave the board an overview of their group.
Originating in 1989 as SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) and merging in 2017 with the Sandy Hook Promise, there are now over 3000 SAVE Promise Clubs across the country. Support for student wellbeing, encouragement and compassion are central to the mission of Tiger Unidos. Reaching out to new students, or those who seem isolated, depressed or friendless, Tiger Unidos students say to “Start with hello.” That is, to reach out to any student who seems isolated, friendless or bullied and offer friendship. “I just walk up and introduce myself and ask if I can sit down and join them at lunch. Sometimes it’s as simple as that,” M E told those at the meeting.
The group encourages students to say something when they see something occurring that might be bullying, abusive behavior or other situations that might need intervention. They promote and support the “Say Something” anonymous reporting system that allows students to report what they see without the stigma that can accompany what might be labeled as “snitching” on others.
Being peer-advocates and, as they call it, an extra set of ears to listen when an isolated or bullied student needs someone to talk with is central to the groups mission.
The backs of the t-shirts each Tiger Unidos student wore to the meeting told the story best. “We Promise 2: Be the Change. Be Upstanders.”
ALSO FROM THE BOARD MEETING
During reports from administrators and departments, Technology, Safety and Security Coordinator Mike Torres gave an update to the ransomware attack committed against the district over the Christmas break. Though under instruction not to discuss details of the incident from the legal and insurance team coordinating the response and recovery, he was able to offer some encouraging news. Though a full restoration of all systems and services could be as much as 4-6 weeks away, developments are ongoing, and progress is being made. The district previously stated that many systems are able to function, workarounds were in place and the education of our students continues unabated.
•Gordon Mishler, local NEA president said that the union was ready to begin negotiations for next year’s collective bargaining agreement. He prefaced his remarks with reading a letter to the board asking for more help. He said that while “More tools are nice, what we need is more help using the tools and in learning how to use them.” He said that what was needed was more bodies, more staff to help get the work done across all areas of staff and teaching.
•Maintenance Coordinator Kenny Griffis reported that contracts were ready to sign for the re-roofing and HVAC upgrade at Sierra Elementary. He also said that the issue of campus security at the middle school and high school was being looked at. One option under consideration is to construct fencing around each campus to give better security to access at each.
The planned demolition of the old administration building on Date Street and the Third Street building are nearly to the stage of signing contracts. Options for use of the sites when the demolition work is completed are being considered.
•In comments from board members Julianne Stroup stated that “we have a real problem with bullying,” both in our schools and around the state. She emphasized the need for adults to pay attention to what they are saying and doing, what behavior they are modeling to our children. She remarked that children learn behavior from the adults they are around, so it is important for adults to consider how their words and actions have impact on our children.
•When the district financials for the month were approved, “the paying of the bills,” Board Vice President had words of praise for Chief Financial and Operations Officer Sabrina Bierner. “I would just like to say that every one of the audits we have had since Sabrina has been here have been perfect.”
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 14.
