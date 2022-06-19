Meeting in regular session, the T-or-C Municipal School District Board of Education voted to approve the new calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. With three basic choices, the “Modified Balanced” calendar recommended by Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura was adopted. It keeps some of the same features as the calendar fo e the school year just ending. For the coming year, there will be an eight-week summer break where the current calendar has a six-week break. The two weeks will be made up by shortening the fall and spring breaks from three weeks currently, to two weeks for the coming year. The winter break over Christmas and New Year’s will remain largely the same.
During the current school year, the first week of the three-week breaks in spring and summer were used as an intercession period, for credit recovery or other remedial work for students whose grades were at risk. The newly adopted calendar does not have this feature, which many reported was not being significantly utilized.
The other major feature of the new calendar is to end the FLEx Fridays for all grade levels. This had already been done for elementary grades, acting on advice from the teachers. Having those additional days of instruction also will help to meet guidelines from New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) without the need to add 10 days to either the beginning or end of the school year. NMPED has been trying to enlist districts in expanding the length of the school year, something the local district has found other ways to fulfill. Feedback from staff and faculty, students and community members has been against any lengthening of the school year.
First day for students will be August 1 with Graduation held on Friday, May 19 and finals for middle and elementary schools to be given on the week May 17-24.
The Balanced Calendar introduced last year, was done so, in part, to avoid being required by the state to increase the length of the school year. In looking at the calendar for the coming year, the schools conducted a community wide survey, with 1470 completing it. There were 751 students, 183 teachers and school’s staff, 486 parents and caregivers, and 99 community members taking part in the survey. The move to a modified calendar was the choice of 558, keeping the current calendar was supported by 515 with 387 wanting to return to the traditional calendar, as used before the 2020-2021 school year.
The complete “Modified Balanced Calendar, adopted by the school board appears elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel.
NEW SRO CONTRACT APPROVED
The school board voted to accept the contract proposal from the T-or-C City Police Department for a School Resource Officer for the 2022-2023 school year. Though the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department has received that contract for the past several years, the board decided to go with the City Police Departments contract offer.
The City Police Department offer that was accepted, states as among its goals and objectives, “Foster positive community relationship with students, school officials and parents. Attend extra-curricular activities…school board meetings, athletic events and other school function.” “Act swiftly and cooperatively when responding to reports of criminal offences at school.” “Assist with home visits for truancy, attendance or student welfare issues.” “Provide traffic control at schools…”
The contract cost to the schools is $59,000, somewhat less than the County’s offer. It calls for an on-duty officer at the schools 42 hours a week, and a minimum of 40 and to be on duty from before the school day begins until after it is over. Adjustments can be made to facilitate after school student activities such as athletic events.
The SRO must have specific basic qualifications including being a commissioned law enforcement officer, have knowledge of all applicable Federal and State laws and City ordinances pertaining to schools The contract also requires the SRO “Shall possess an even temperament and set a good example for students and shall possess good communication skills.”
NEW-TEACHER MENTORSHIP PROGRAM
New teachers being employed by the district benefit from the Teacher Mentorship Program, designed and administered by District Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Renee Garcia. Each incoming member of faculty completes a course required by the state for licensure that covers issues that might be encountered, strategies for successfully navigating their entry into the profession, and many areas of concern to incoming teachers. They are then assigned an experienced member of their school’s faculty who will act as their mentor over the course of their first year. This year’s newly minted teachers completing this program were recognized by the board were, Aaron Thomas,
Brittany Baca, Robin Hodges, Genae Morris and Rachel Taylor.
GIFTS FROM A GENEROUS COMMUNITY
The board gave special and heartfelt thanks for many donations received by the schools over the past month. They said it represents the true giving spirit of the community. Especially when seen along with the outpouring at the Scholarship Awards Ceremony that is part of Graduation Week, the community always steps up to support our students. This month, donations recognized included: Elephant Butte Elks Lodge donating $250 to TCES for end of year activities. The Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $500 to HSHS Tiger Baseball for general needs. Both the Elephant Butte Elks Lodge and the T-or-C Moose Lodge donated $250 for the TCMS Renaissance Field Trip. For JROTC member and state champion shooter Sandra Rios to attend the National Competition, the T-or-C Moose Lodge donated $500, Carol E Beck donated $100 and the Elephant Butte Elks Lodge donated $500. We Are Tigers donated $400 each to the HSHS National Honors Society, the HSHS Student Council, HOSA Student Activity Group (Health Occupations Students of America) and Tigers Unidos Student Activity Group.
OTHER BOARD NEWS
•The board recognized several retirees from the district, those were, Pam Ruffini, Teresa Hafner, Kristin Boren, Sheryl Oldfield, Horacio Armijo and Deb Pannella. Both the middle school and the high school announced that they each had only a couple more positions to fill before the new school year.
•The board received and gave high marks to a detailed preventative maintenance plan, developed by Maintenance Coordinator Kenny Griffis and his staff. This covers all aspects of five schools over four campuses as well as Central Services Administrative Offices Building, the Fitness Center and the Transportation Offices and Bus Barn.
•Fleet Contracts were approved for student transport bus services for the two independent providers, the Armijo Family and Sheryl White.
•The board approved the collective bargaining agreement for the coming year.
