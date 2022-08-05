Late on Saturday night the Scat Cats, our high school Envirothon team returned from the North American NCF Envirothon competition the National Conservation Foundation is the major sponsor for the event and ongoing Envirothon organization. It was the 33rd annual event, and the tenth in eleven years at which the Scat Cats have earned the right to represent New Mexico. The July 25-29 event was hosted by Miami University in the town of held this year in Oxford, Ohio, about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

The Envirothon is an international environmental and natural resource problem-solving competition that builds leadership experience for high school students. Incorporating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles, experiential learning and hands-on outdoor field experiences, the Envirothon program encourages students to expand their knowledge and explore environmental education and natural resource conservation in the areas of Aquatic Ecology, Forestry, Soils and Land Use, Wildlife and Current Environmental Issues.

