Late on Saturday night the Scat Cats, our high school Envirothon team returned from the North American NCF Envirothon competition the National Conservation Foundation is the major sponsor for the event and ongoing Envirothon organization. It was the 33rd annual event, and the tenth in eleven years at which the Scat Cats have earned the right to represent New Mexico. The July 25-29 event was hosted by Miami University in the town of held this year in Oxford, Ohio, about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati.
The Envirothon is an international environmental and natural resource problem-solving competition that builds leadership experience for high school students. Incorporating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles, experiential learning and hands-on outdoor field experiences, the Envirothon program encourages students to expand their knowledge and explore environmental education and natural resource conservation in the areas of Aquatic Ecology, Forestry, Soils and Land Use, Wildlife and Current Environmental Issues.
The Scat Cats 2022 team is made up of captain Edgar Gracia, whose topic area is Forestry, Jaír Serrano, topic area Soils, Gioia McKenzie whose area is Wildlife, Christney Deseo, topic area Aquatic Ecology and taking on the special topic “Waste to Resources, was Cayden Tisdale. Working with the team were longtime coach advisor Mark Hedge and team advisor Dylan Cunnington.
This year 40 teams competed, representing U.S. States and several representing Canadian Provinces.
The Scat Cats went early for several days intensive study, tutoring and preparation, provided by some past Hedgling’s and local alumni Brian King now residing in Indiana. On Saturday, July 23 the Scat Cats were able to check in at Miami University, where all teams were housed.
As is tradition, the first official day of competition began with the opening ceremony followed by the always anticipated trade night. The opening ceremony started off with the Flag Ceremony, where team captain Edgar Gracia proudly waved the New Mexico flag and added it to the other 39 states attending. We were then introduced to our Ohio Host Committee, Envirothon Volunteers, and other guest speakers.
The night ended with trade night, the ultimate icebreaker, where teams from all over bring items from the home state/provinces to trade with other teams. This year the Scat Cats brought a variety of shirts, license plates, pens, state pins, stickers and the always favorite Hatch Chile Seeds.
During the following five days, events and activities followed the standard pattern familiar to those who have attended before. Monday was training day, where teams were taken by bus to an off-site training site. There they learned about the local environment through seminars and hands-on activities led by professionals in each of the five categories. Tuesday saw the teams back to this site where they were then given the written section of the competition. Here, teams could showcase their hard work from this past year, vying for the top rank in each category.
After a tough day of testing, coaches, advisers, chaperones and guest met the teams as they returned, with a warm welcome and a round of applause. Then came a fun day for both students and adults, planned by the host committee This gives a break between the grueling days of competition. This year the Ohio Host Committee took everyone to King’s Island in Mason, Ohio, an amusement and water park. Here teams Spent a day taking advantage of the park, with new and old friends alike.
After the daylong break, comes part two of the competition, teams were introduced to the local scenario for their oral presentations. This year the scenario focus on Rumpke, Ohio’s local landfill and one of the nation’s largest privately-owned residential and commercial waste and recycling firms. Their project was to build a more efficient road to the landfill while mitigating any issues and difficulties encountered implementing of their road.
Teams had to not only focus on environmental impact, but also the economic and community impacts. To ensure each team had a fair chance, they each were assigned a team buddy and a private room to plan out their speeches, digital aid, and overall presentation. Again coaches, advisers, chaperones and guests are kept apart from the teams, waiting outside the designated building for them to finish and applaud their hard work and dedication.
Friday, the last full day was devoted to team presentations, orals and the awards ceremony. After a long day of preparation, the Scat Cats took their project and presented it in front of a panel of judges. Their goal, to cover each of the key topics, present a solution and practices to accomplish and maintain their road, while having equal speaking opportunities among the team, reaching a 20-minute presentation length and answering questions from the judges. Once finished, teams were released until it was time to watch the overall top three teams present their orals and hear from this year’s top NCF-Envirothon sponsor.
Ending with this year’s award ceremony, teams learned their rankings both overall and individual. This year Scat Cats placed 26th overall, with team captain and graduated senior Edgar Gracia placing third in Forestry. Then, with a DJ and the end of event dance, 2022 NCF-Envirothon officially ended.
After past struggles locally and nationally, the Ohio Host Committee pulled off a great and fully in-person NCF-Envirothon. They also passed on the torch to the next hosts, Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, where 2023 nationals will take place.
Now the next big step is to gather a new team to represent us at State next year. Any kids interested in competing and learning about environmental education and natural resource conservation are welcome to reach out to Mark Hedge or email him at hedgaterian@gmail.com. Envirothon is a great way to branch out and make contacts with various leads all over the state and nation, and a practical way to get field experience and learn all in one go.
The Scat Cats thank their many local and state sponsors and supports, whose ongoing efforts help so much it make it possible to represent our state at the North American Envirothon.
