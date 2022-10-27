Red Ribbon Week is a national initiative, held annually in October each year, dedicated to building drug and alcohol awareness and prevention. Begun in the 1980s after the brutal slaying of a DEA agent, Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, it has grown over the years, commemorating fallen law enforcement and first responders. As part of the weeklong activities at our schools, T-or-C Elementary School had a red ribbon balloon launch on Monday, October 24. Wth all the students of TCES/SEC gathered outside in the playground, School Resource Officer (SRO) Officer Kaci Frazier and several students explained the meaning and reasons behind Red Ribbon Week, for the assembled students Then it was time for the day’s main Red Ribbon activity, releasing red balloons, to carry the aspirations of the students skyward, to fulfill the Red Ribbon 2022 theme, “Celebrate Life: Live Drug Free.”
RED BALLOONS CARRY MESSAGE
Jim Shiley
Reporter
