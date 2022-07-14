School safety and school security are certainly at or near the top of the list when it comes to concerns people have with regards to our schools. It seems that every week there are tragic incidents that reinforce this.
With the appointment of Alfredo Aguirre to the position of Director of Safety and Security the schools have a trained and accredited professional with many years of deep and varied experience. While a tremendous asset for the schools and the students, one person alone cannot do the job of successfully addressing this issue. The larger job is in building a culture of caring in the schools, and one that fosters each individual, student, teacher and staff, the feeling of ownership in and caring for each other and the schools as a whole. When all involved embrace an outlook that views every other student, faculty and staff member as part of the Tiger family, then prevention, before something becomes a larger issue, is all the more possible. The creation of the student activity group, Tigers Unidos, at Hot Springs High School is one important piece as well, in building that culture.
Recently, the issue of school safety and security was addressed by schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Segura. What follows are excerpts from a schools-wide letter she recently put forward.
“Good evening, Tiger Family. The old saying, "It takes a village" is what I would like us to focus on as we think about how we work to keep our students and staff safe from internal and external threats. The responsibility that educators take on is THE most important responsibility--the safety, care, and education of our youth. It takes every single one of us, collectively, to keep our schools safe. We have safety and security measures that are in currently in place, and we will continue to enhance these measures. It is never a one and done.”
The letter continues, speaking of measures in place at the schools.
“We are required by state statute to have annual fire drills, shelter-in-place drills, and lockdown drills to make sure that students and staff know what to do in case on emergency situations. It is extremely important that we (staff and students) take these drills seriously and follow protocols with fidelity.
The following are practices that we can do right now and need to be in place every day:
1. Make sure your school ID badge is visible around your neck or clipped on your shirt. If you lose your badge, notify the office immediately 2. All exterior doors need to remain closed and locked and not propped with rocks. 3. Keep interior classroom doors locked. 4. If you see an adult on your school campus without a visitor badge and outside the main office area, whether you know them or not, walk them to the main office area. 5. All guests need to be buzzed in at the main office of every school, sign in, and receive a visitor badge. 6. We implemented the Sandy Hook Promise Program "See Something, Say Something Anonymous Reporting System." Students and staff have been trained and made aware of this. It is important that this is a part of our everyday practice. This is extremely important for our students know and be reminded of often. Our kids need to know that they can anonymously report a suspicious individual, social media post, or activity that may be of concern.
We installed new security camera systems at each school.”
Measures in various stages of being implemented at the schools include, RAVE Panic Buttons where every staff will have access to an app on their cell phone to quickly notify administration and law enforcement if there is an active shooter, a medical emergency, or another 911 emergency.)
The installation of the Raptor Information System of visitor management. This system helps to screen visitors against state and federal databases. The school district has purchased and are awaiting delivery of new bell and intercom systems for every school. The district additionally is in planning to create a district safety committee that will meet each month or quarter to ongoingly assess our schools and come up with additional ways to improve.
In addition, the district is looking into additional door locking mechanisms, and other safety mitigation tools.
The district-wide letter concluded with this request. “I welcome any additional feedback or ideas on what other measures we can do to make our schools as safe as possible. Again, it takes our entire village to keep us safe. I ask that we all actively work together to ensure our schools are as safe as they can possibly be.”
